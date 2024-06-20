Karisma Kapoor's black pleated dress is versatile enough for airport lounges and romantic date nights alike

Karisma Kapoor has always been celebrated not just for her acting prowess but also for her impeccable sense of style. Over the years, she has easily balanced the roles of an actress and a trendsetter, consistently setting a benchmark in fashion.

Whether she’s on duty or off duty, her fashion choices are always worth bookmarking. Her on-duty looks, be it on the red carpet or at public events never fail to turn heads, and even in her off-duty moments, the outfit she chooses is a statement in itself. Recently, the actress was spotted at the airport keeping her fashion game strong and proving why she is considered as a fashion icon. Let’s break down her look.

Karisma Kapoor’s latest airport look

Karisma Kapoor recently caught everyone’s attention at the airport clad in a black dress. Her black dress featured a plunging V neckline and the dress was adorned with pleats all over, adding a touch of intricacy to the ensemble.

The thigh-high slit gave her dress an extra edge and the flutter sleeves enhanced its overall appeal giving it a breezy look. To accentuate the silhouette of the dress, the Murder Mubarak actress opted to cinch the waist of her dress with a sleek black belt which defined her frame and gave a structured element to the flowing dress.

The elegant silhouette of her dress and intricate details make it perfect for a cocktail party and it would be a great choice for dinner dates as well.

Karisma Kapoor’s accessories and glam

For accessories, the Raja Hindustani actress opted for white sneakers which gave her dress a casual look and made it more comfortable. She chose to pair black sunglasses to complement the monochromatic theme of her outfit.

For make-up, she picked berry-toned lipstick and a dewy radiant base to give her face a fresh and natural glow, ensuring a flawless finish. She opted for a neat, slicked-back bun to keep the focus on her outfit and accessories.

Karisma’s black dress is proof that she always adopts trends while staying true to her personal style which underscores her status as a fashion icon.

To sum this up, Karisma’s look is easy to recreate if you keep in mind that balance is the key. By following her lead you can recreate this look while adding a personal touch to make it your own.

