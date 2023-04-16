Karisma Kapoor's Bodice shirt dress teamed with pants is stylishly flawless for Spring

The idea of consuming meals and snacks in Spring is all about keeping it light. Does your closet and style reflect the same? Minimal shopping should be the general rule. We're also continually impressed by outfits that can do lots under the sun - here's Karisma Kapoor's shirt dress which can be also seen in the lens of a kurta. We love an optimistic look that has a trendy glow. If you've become something of a smart shopper, you know this outfit is the one to own.

Karisma's style always echoes maximum comfort. If you want your style to buzz over the same, copy this look. Trending greatly, Lolo's 'Saturday look' was styled by Esha L Amin. Sweet and neat, the Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge's two-piece attire was opted from Indian-born Bodice. The idea of an everyday or occasional outfit in Spring is that you should have no reason to take it off and would this give you one? Not at all.

Karisma Kapoor looks radiant in a shirt dress and pants

Its breezy-feeling is unstoppable and absolutely lovable. The Zubeidaa actress's knee-length Rs. 18,500 shirt dress also offered the advantages of colours, textures and pintucks. Since it is also best to think about appeal, Karisma's long-sleeved number featured patchwork, a Chinese collar, a couple of stripe print and hand-bound tucks. She rocked it as a co-ordinated set with straight-leg Kora pants which bore side pockets and topstitch detail.

Go more into the Andaz Apna Apna actress's style and accessorise your look with black tinted sunglasses and strappy heels. If you should use a handbag, look at tote bags in a trustable light. These have become more essential than a mere trend.

The Ajay actress left her hair down and styled it excellently with a side part. Another way to pull off a nice look is with a ponytail. And, nude-toned lipstick packed up her look.

Do you love her look? Let us know in the comments section.

