Karisma Kapoor's Jodi co-ord set is the cheat sheet to count on for all chic plans; It costs under Rs. 16K

We've had a glamourously cool relationship with co-ordinated outfits so far. Through the dizzying bunch we encountered, a sense of comfort and an easy statement weren't lost. In the hopes of splashing new designs and colours on your screens often, here is a recent peek to note. Spearheading the 2023 fashion scene, can we ever de-prioritise a co-ordinated goody? Karisma Kapoor's unconditional love for co-ords has made big reveals of stylish pieces and lately, we feel closer to another chic look.

Aren't co-ords desirable outfits for parties too? Lolo had fun mixing colours and styling her look to her heart's content recently as she headed to Jehangir Ali Khan Pataudi's birthday celebration. For the cute munchkin's second-year party which was hosted at Kareena Kapoor Khan's Mumbai residence, the Bollywood actress rocked a combo from The Jodi Life. It certainly looks like she is ready for the coming of spring and if you too want something of a streamlined style, we can all agree that this is peak perfection.

Karisma Kapoor looks stylish in a colourful combo

At the heart of all this is the satisfaction of how wearable the outfit looks. Should you go brunching or make it your everyday clothing, all is right. Wear the Rs. 15,480.00 'Phool' set. Expect to catch the vibrant print of blooms in shades of green, ivory, and lavender. Handcrafted in handloom cotton picked from West Bengal, the Made-in-Mumbai outfit featured an oversized shirt and trousers.

The lightweight shirt comprises a collar, Dolman sleeves and a V neckline. Teamed with straight-fit pants, it has a reversed V-shape hem. The dyed attire also exhibited checkered print, which according to us is a significant detail as it makes it look more presentable.

The 48-year-old proved styling a look into a playful one needn't be intimidating as she chose a pair of Super-Star sneakers available to shop for Rs. 45,106.65. Handmade in Italy, it brought a starry edge with its vintage finish. The Mentalhood actress incorporated a colour dose with her Chanel quilted olive green sling bag, black sunnies, beaded bracelets, and a piece of chain-link jewellery. Simple takes were at the core of Karisma Kapoor's look, her hairstyle and pink lipstick are cases in point.

Can you rate her looks on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH) For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday's Acler and Saiid Kobeisy dress diaries from Doha are gorgeously chic