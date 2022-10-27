Karisma Kapoor's Lajjooc ethnic attire is what pretty and pink glam dreams are all about

Diwali haze that stays. Hate to call the days and nights of 2022 that kept us all happy and in full-celebration mode a wrap. Celebrities too have gone full desi and what a beauteous blast it was to watch. And just like everyone else we miss dolling up and having our daily dose of Kaju Katli. Thank god for weddings, pujas, and more such special gatherings, #FOMO doesn't stand a chance. Re-wear your favourite ethnic ensemble, style it up, and own the look in new, pretty ways just how you would love it. Have you seen Karisma Kapoor's festive looks? It's giving glamour a go.

Karisma too had her share of cheerful moments with her friends and family the past week and the last three days. Her first look as maroon and merry in a Manish Malhotra printed saree was how it all started and stopped with Lajjooc's attire. The 48-year-old's most recent look in the latter brand's creation included a three-piece ensemble. Woven so royally and beautifully with Banarasi brocade silk three-quarter sleeved kurta which featured a v-neckline, and gold embellishments put down in Marodi technique.

The Raja Hindustani further pinked up her ethnic look with flared pants which had a wide-leg silhouette. This too bore mini gold embellishments and a simple zari finish border. But her mini kurta had a scalloped gold hem. Celebrity fashion stylist Esha L Amin had a fabulous way of packing Karisma's OOTN together, she chose an organza dupatta that entailed huge gold patterns.

A few glances later, we noticed her accessories such as tiered drop earrings. multiple bangles stacked up, a watch, a potli bag, and juttis. While gold was the dominating hue of this look, subtle plays by ivory on her bag and black on her footwear too were amazing. She also achieved a makeup feat with the eyeshadow and lipstick that suited her salmon pink attire. There was ample highlighter and mascara to give it a flawless finish. A sleek hairdo with a bun tied at the back was all too stunning an inspiration.