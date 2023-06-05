Karisma Kapoor's LoveBirds shirt dress is in the best interest of Summer chic and comfort; Know its cost

Karisma Kapoor is having a very hot pink Summer. How is it going for you? Specifically, shirt dress is running a winning theme and when it is so up to snuff with vibrant color as pink, we feel it is only right to get our fill of chic at the Barbiecore trend. Three fashion subjects, one frame. Well, there's certainly no reason why we should just follow just one of the leads from the Raja Babu actress' recent look when we can pull off all of it soonly before the monsoon shows up.

Name an outfit that has hit viral status in Summer. The only sensible thing you can do during humid months is to don shirt dresses that come in varied lengths and hues. Eternally giving in terms of a one-and-done solution where the pros of a shirt and dress are both provided, you can dress up or down with shirt dresses. Style with sandals or sneakers for a daytime casual look. This norm must change for when you want to get into your party outfit, choose a pair of pointed-toe pumps.

Karisma Kapoor looks stylish in a hot pink shirt dress

Are you getting pink dresses in multiple? Here are pointers on how you can style some in Summer. Look great when you ace your monochrome look in a dress accessorized with pink everything from peep-toe heels, clutch, statement drop earrings and rings. Ahead is a lesson on a polished and more elegant look, wear a classy shirt dress and complete your look with nude or metallic heels and add matching but minimal jewelry.

Lolo rocked a LoveBirds crepe-made hot pink shirt dress to an event in Mumbai yesterday. Get the creation for Rs 26,900.00. You will probably want to wear it to a cool date or coffee evening out. Daytime or nighttime, it just works! The Zubeidaa actress' tea-length dress is crafted with a collar, double and long pockets at the front, side pockets, pleated skirt, and sleeves with button closure only until you leave it unbuttoned to see an instant display of slits, and contrast white stitching.

Whenever we want easily inspiring references, Kapoor's looks have delivered. She perfectly paired it with her go-to Super-Star sneakers worth Rs 45,106.65 (Approx.) which included metallic soles. White sneakers are beautifully functional and their popularity cannot be under-emphasized. It can be a plain monochrome dress, solid-colored, patterned or of other kinds, white sneakers are promising with forming fabulous and stylish looks.

If you are a hoop-loving person, check out her earrings and along with it find love in rings. Who is ready for some more pink explosion? Karisma's cheeks and lips were sheeny with blush and lipstick. Her makeup looked quite dewy and classic with black kohl. Her hair was tied into a ponytail with a few tendrils left out.

Do you love her Summer look? Let us know in the comments section.

