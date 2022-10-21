Karisma Kapoor's Manish Malhotra saree, Fendi baguette bag is festive style excellence in a frame

What's hot? A saree story. These have been put often on the pathway of fashion to nail every bit of your festive, wedding, and so on getups. Sarees are shining brightly once again and giving us all the top-tier lessons to say Diwali is here. Stay chic and glow like you should while you show off your best look and it so happens that a saree never misses to hit-the-statement spot. Consider you've owned another look with this Manish Malhotra creation donned by Karisma Kapoor. B-town was up to a buzzy business plus it had a fashion show of its own.

Most celebrities showed up to the Diwali bash in fashion designer Manish Malhotra's ensembles and a few had some exceptional preferences too. The supply of outstanding looks was bountiful and beautiful in equal parts. To win the list, Lolo's ensemble set a stunning example guaranteed to be the best conversation starter. Why? Clearly, this isn't another floral printed saree. It's uncommon, filled with colours, and lots to admire.

It's a Karisma favourite for now. The whole saree is what a party attire should look like with nothing subtle on it. This doesn't mean the colours are on the face, even the faint-hearted would love how easy it looks on the eye and as well give you a fashion-forward feel. Peppered with maroon, red, and orange hues to create a bright explosion of geometric prints and also look unfussy at the same time, this saree looks fabulous even with the embellished border. The designer knows best and we agree!

The 48-year-old's chiffon saree from Manish's Diffuse collection was teamed with a noodle-strapped, cropped blouse. Celebrity fashion stylist Esha L Amin made pretty choices also with rings, tear-drop earrings, and stilettos which were as black and stylish as her Fendi leather baguette which had a three-dimensional textured gold-finish FF motif.

Who doesn't love matching pout and nail paint for a party look? The Raja Hindustani actress totally does and we do too! Her hair was styled sleek and we could see her kohl add a good definition to her look.