Karisma Kapoor's MoonRay dress is printed bliss in a frame perfect for Summer dinner look

There is always a ray of hope one can count on with an outfit from MoonRay. Here's an outfit that has become the center of our universe for the day which was made with an eco-friendly printing process. It is clear that this attire is good for your closet and good for the environment. There's more to how they believe in sustainability and similar practices. Turned into a curious bee? Karisma Kapoor donned a printed Summer dress recently over the weekend and it looks like what chic girls would wear.

Take the Raja Babu actress' lead to complete one of your looks this season. This dress is as fitting as it is for when you step out to catch the "MoonRay" as it would be for when you want the light of the afternoon sun on you. Kapoor's dinner print alert look featured a 'Forestial' midi dress. It bore the theme of flowers and more colorful motifs which was also accentuated with further details such as black cushioned cuffs, bishop sleeves, frilled hem, a handcrafted beaded collar, and an extra structured and power shoulder which showcased in the form of stripe print.

Karisma Kapoor serves a classy look in a Summer dress

Lolo's ensemble was curated from flat chiffon which again was derived from forest stewardship. Go luxurious, but make it organic. She styled her Rs 19,500 sheer dress with pointed-toe black heels and a quilted deep green handbag which looks like one of her Chanel finds. The Zubeidaa actress styled her hair into a wavy look and sported metallic and black eyeliner.

Some of us have become mere beach bums right now. Living beside the waters is what we do best and to do it all regularly can be overwhelming when we're running low on style inspiration. We see this dress as perfect to be worn for when you want to get some lunch by the beach or just want to sit and chill. Accessorize it with woven sandals, or a straw bag, go sans any sea-shell-shaped earrings, or pick your favorite beach-related jewelry. We pictured your holiday look not without a casual one when you're in the city.

Forget the hustle, think of glamour as you rock this dress with hoop earrings and a clutch for when you do not prefer a sling or a heavy handbag. One can also opt for a leather bag for a polished and classy look but be selective of the color you pick - choose that one that looks dominant on your dress.

You can also swap pumps for stilettos, sounds good? Another major Summer accessory? Sunglasses. Have the one you see as a bet? Cat-eye, round or oversized, wear it to make a fashion statement and also for it to serve your eyes some protection.

Advertisement

Do you love her outfit? Let us know in the comments section.