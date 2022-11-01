Karisma Kapoor’s Payal Khandwala dreamy ensemble reminds us why printed sarees will always remain a classic

When it comes to elegant ethnic looks, you can always trust Karisma Kapoor to inspire you with her traditional picks. From subtly accessorizing to styling, the actress certainly knows how to make a fashion moment. This time, she caught the attention of her fans when she posted a picture on the ‘gram in a coffee-colored Payal Khandwala six-yard. Here is the complete breakdown of her saree look.

Karisma Kapoor in a Payal Khandwala Saree

Karisma Kapoor recently posed in a beautiful coffee-colored sheer saree by Payal Khandwala. Curated with lightweight silk organza-based fabric , the saree worth Rs. 19,800 featured a distinctive green floral print. The remarkable chrysanthemum graphic print in green and neutral palette gave a naturally attractive extension to the timeless sheer sari. Karisma decided to drape it with an ethereal open pallu that allows the prints to come alive. The print is also highlighted in the signature pleats. The saree is paired with a printed blouse that’s worth Rs.10,500 and is made up of easy-to-breathe poplin fabric that perfectly coordinates with the bold printed saree.

What made the elegant stand out was the way Ami Patel accessorized Karisma’s look. She decided to style her with stunning oxidized jhumkas/earrings along with a statement oxidized ring and matching kada/bangle. Karishma’s soft glam makeup look further accentuated the saree look. The makeup look featured, a soft pink tone makeup, with flushed cheeks, light pink lips and light pink lids, and side-parted hair that added the perfect finishing touch to her saree look. (Makeup: Pompy Hans)

Follow the actress’s saree style guide and style your lightweight printed saree to ace the saree look effortlessly.

Karisma’s dreamy saree look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

