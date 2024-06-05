Karisma Kapoor’s shirt dress is a basic lesson on how to pull off white right and we are taking notes

Karisma Kapoor is a fashion magician and she has always been a trendsetter. From her iconic films to her impeccable sense of style, she continues to inspire fashion enthusiasts even today. Whether it’s a grand wedding or casual outing, the actress knows how to turn heads with her style, often adorned in ensembles that are nothing short of spectacular.

But Karisma’s fashion prowess doesn’t end with traditional wear, she is equally adept at rocking statement dresses. Her looks are always impactful, leaving a lasting impression on everyone who lays eyes on her. In the scorching summer heat, the actress effortlessly dazzles in a variety of ensembles, from stunning maxi dresses to relaxed trousers, proving that her fashion knows no bounds. Her latest look is so cool that we want to instantly recreate it to stay cool and stylish in this heat. Let’s take a closer look at it.

Karisma Kapoor’s latest look

Karisma Kapoor recently graced an event in a breathtaking white shirt dress from the shelves of designer Dhruv Kapoor. Her dress, handcrafted to perfection, featured a classic white shirt collar and front button closure, giving it a classic look. The Biwi No.1 actress' dress had a belt detail, which Karisma knotted at the front to add a touch of flair.

What made her dress special was the exquisite shimmery floral appliques in the shades of blue with striking black outlines. Each applique that adorned the pristine white fabric was intricately placed and created a contrast, elevating her dress to a whole new level of chic.

The lightweight cotton fabric of the dress and its breezy silhouette make it a great option for daytime events like brunches and luncheons and also for date nights with your significant other.

Karisma’s accessories and glam

The Murder Mubarak actress opted for spiral-shaped silver earrings with her dress. Given her injured leg, she opted for comfortable black sliders and also accommodated a black cast shoe.

In terms of make-up, the actress picked purple eyeshadow which added some vibrancy to her outfit and also complemented the tones of floral appliques on her outfit. She opted for a natural and flawless base and arched brows which defined her face.

To complete her makeup look, Karisma chose berry-toned lipstick. The actress styled her hair in a neat ponytail which kept her hair off her face and gave a polished appearance to her overall look.

Summarising it all, Karisma Kapoor’s white shirt dress is a versatile pick and can be worn on various occasions depending on how you style it, making it a wardrobe essential.

