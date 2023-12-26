Karisma Kapoor's spellbinding floral printed midi dress is the ideal choice for NYE brunch

Karisma Kapoor, the 90s' everlasting beauty, continues to dominate the fashion industry with ease. On the happy day of the Kapoor's Christmas lunch, she managed to capture everyone's attention. Karisma was photographed by paparazzi wearing a gorgeous midi dress, exhibiting her great fashion sense.

The Zero actress never fails to wow with her timeless charm and stylistic choices. While you all wait for more information, one thing is certain: Karisma Kapoor's aesthetic is unrivaled. Stay tuned for additional style updates, and prepare to be impressed by her ageless elegance.

Karisma Kapoor’s floral printed midi dress

Karisma Kapoor's dress sense never fails to wow, as seen by her recent appearance at the Kapoors' Christmas dinner. She stole the show with a gorgeous patterned midi gown that was a total stunner. The garment had an enthralling combination of orange, crimson, and black hues. The print, with its fuzzy, in-motion floral pattern, gave a sense of enchantment.

The outfit's loose shape, which had a crew collar and full-length puff sleeves, emanated effortless elegance. The waistline gathers not only created a fashionable accent but also a comfortable finish. This chiffon beauty was designed by 3.1 Phillip Lim and retailed for Rs. 81,300.

Karisma Kapoor’s carefully picked accessories

At the Kapoors' Christmas dinner, she finished off her gorgeous look with a spectacular accessories game. Starting with her earrings, she added a touch of beauty and refinement with gold-toned small-sized hoops. She chose a pair of sleek black eyeglasses to shade her eyes from the sun, easily adding a dash of coolness to her ensemble.

Advertisement

The Zubeidaa actress accessorized her look with a stunning black Hermes purse, which added a touch of elegance to her look. The actress completed her ensemble with ankle-strap high heels in a traditional black tone, which added a bit of glitz and height to her entire appearance.

More about the look...

The Hum Saath Saath Hain fame's make-up base was immaculate, providing a bright and dazzling canvas for her naturally beautiful face. The foundation and concealer did their thing, leaving her with a perfect complexion that radiated from inside. But it was her lipstick that stole the limelight.

The Dil Toh Pagal Hain star chose a lovely bright pink shade to add a splash of color to her entire outfit. Her clothing was well complimented by the bright and vivid lipstick, which added a sense of fun and femininity.

With her amazing choice of accessories, Karisma Kapoor undoubtedly nailed her chiffon dress look. The whole appearance was a wonderful combination of elegance, refinement, and modern fashion. In this look, Karisma Kapoor's attention to detail and great sense of style showed through. If you liked this look? Then Let us in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt ROCKS the Christmas dinner look in a one-shoulder gown worth Rs. 1,65,163; look decoded