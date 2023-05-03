Karisma Kapoor's The Loom co-ordinated set is all kinds of colour-blocking cool; Check out its price

A colorful summer is upon us. The magic of the season is the bright hues that make one feel fabulous. This uncomplicated hack adds energy to your closet. Here is how it played out for Karisma Kapoor recently. On Sunday, the Bollywood actress dolled up in a co-ordinated set by The Loom. Karisma is known for her style, which has always been very elegant and sophisticated. Her fashion choices are mostly a mix of classic and contemporary, with focus on clean lines, minimalism, contrasting colors, and paying attention to detail. Curious to know how she put this look together?

Get this color-blocking awesomeness – it is a winner. To get this look you will have to first pick the colors that entice you. Karisma's mind understands both bold separates and monochromatic outfits. She opted for a traditional and often-chosen pink and red combination in a co-ordinated attire.

Karisma Kapoor looks pretty in a printed ensemble

The Hero No. 1 actress (who is our style Heroine No. 1 forever) picked out The Loom two-piece outfit. A master at it, Lolo gave a tip to bear in mind – to look for sets in light and breezy fabrics like cotton or linen.

Karisma Kapoor's Rs 3,450 ensemble featured a long, knee-length shirt (while our mind also agrees that it looks like a kurta) which was designed with three-quarter balloon sleeves. Cute to the eyes and best for everyone heading out for a luncheon, her shirt had a V neckline, buttons and a straight hem. Made from lightweight fabric, it does seem to be on a task to provide enough coverage to protect the skin from the sun, but still allows your arms to breathe. Tight-fitting shirts can trap heat and make you feel uncomfortable in the heat, so you know why these are currently a no and why Karisma's shirt is a definite yes. She rocked it with straight-fit pants that consisted of pleated hems.

Let's take a moment more to appreciate the print on her outfit and how it fits into the Summer fashion theme. Printed clothes are a fun and stylish addition to your wardrobe. There are many different types of prints to choose from, including floral, animal, geometric, and abstract. When wearing a printed outfit, it's best to keep the rest of your outfit simple. This will help in balancing out your look and edgy-ing it up without detracting from the print which should be the most appealing detail.

The Aashiq actress styled her look with accessories such as pink flats, beaded bracelets and a smartwatch. She's a total doll who needs no makeup. Her hairstyle with a side partition finished off her look.

