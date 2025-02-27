Karisma Kapoor's traditional look in red kurta set for a whopping Rs 69,900 is all about festive vibes

Karisma Kapoor literally ‘Dil Le Gayi…Le Gayi.’ Wondering how? Well, of course, with her another stunning and mesmerizing look. Taking to her social media handle, the actress dropped her red-hot moment, but this time in a traditional. She wore a beautiful red kurta and pants, crafted meticulously to turn heads effortlessly. Let’s break down the details of her ensemble.

Karisma Kapoor's latest social media post made our hearts flutter. She wore the traditional red Rhea kurta and pants from Lajjoo, which cost Rs 69,900. The outfit had a loose silhouette for a relaxing feel, with intricate golden embroidery adorning the neckline, sleeves, and slightly above the waist. The V-neckline has full sleeves and a flare design, and this contemporary ensemble features traditional and modern designs.

For the perfect puja ensemble, the actress decided to complete her look with a sheer dupatta. She casually styled it over her shoulder, amplifying its feminine appeal.

If you are soon attending a family gathering or a puja, then girls, Karisma Kapoor has got the perfect outfit inspiration for you. You can style it effortlessly with minimal effort, just as she did.

Talking about Karisma Kapoor's style, heavily embellished traditional drop earrings were jingling in her ears; an enchanting kada adorned her wrists. The accessories were simple yet striking, which she needed to enhance her overall look.

Her makeup was the real show-stopper. It was bold and eye-catching. Her eyes featured a touch of enchanting allure with the kajal stroke and black eyeliner with smokey eyeshadow on the lid. She highlighted her cheekbones with a neutral-toned blush and painted her lips with bold lipstick. Moreover, a red bindi was settled perfectly between her eyebrows.

For a perfect traditional look, the Murder Mubarak actress decided to let her long tresses, parted in the middle, cascade below her shoulders.

Karisma Kapoor’s keen attention to detail always manages to create a look that serves as the inspiration for various occasions. And this latest one is just right to embrace on special occasions, family gatherings, and puja. You can also style it with round oversized earrings, a delicate neck chain, and rings for a different yet enchanting look.