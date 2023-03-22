Karisma Kapoor's upcycled Akaaro classy coat keeps us hooked to the winter chic

Oh so blue. Before the spring sun comes completely on our side, winter's fabulousness has a dose of royalty and do we know about it? We do, of course. It all started with how 'coat' became the buzzword that covered up all the other outfits and made its way up the must-haves list at the speed of light. It may have led to overconsumption but not for a second we felt cold with a coat on. And for that reason, we believe a coat can care and chic us up. And, frankly, we are not over it. Karisma Kapoor's look feels fashionable and warm.

Recently the Bollywood actress had a great evening with her Zubeidaa co-star who sat through and chatted up at the Shyam Benegal Retrospective stage which was hosted in Mumbai. We're elated to see them back together after 2001 over smiles and conversations. Karisma picked out an Akaaro attire which was styled by Esha L Amin.

Karisma Kapoor looks stylish in a dress and coat

A creation from Delhi-based Gaurav Jai Gupta's label, the diva looked elegant in it. And, why are we into this outfit from the designer's "The Sky is Mine” Autumn/Winter 2023 collection? Had you seen how it was presented recently at the Lakme Fashion Week, you would understand the influence and its connection with the 'International Klein Blue' which was tried first by the French artist Yves Klein.

Materials such as Merino wool, monofilament silk, stainless steel and so on are often chosen by the designer to create outfits. Lolo's handwoven engineered blue coat, an upcycled perfection, shows an array of patchwork and stripes. Her long-sleeved number was worn over a polka-dot collared dress.

Why look like cherry blossoms already when you can look so blue and bright? Now, how do you accessorise your look? Karisma's earrings are from Azotiique by Varun Rajeha and a ring from Amrapali Jewels. She wore a pair of strappy heels to look more stylish. Her pulled-back and sleek hairdo is as worthy of a try and redo as her matte makeup.

Can you rate her look on our #OMB scale? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH).

