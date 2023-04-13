Karisma Kapoor's Varun Bahl lehenga is a bouquet of Spring floral allure

Better believe it that Spring flowers are truly the makers of magic this season. Glowing with attention and favoured-reviews, floral lehengas are still the chosen ones for weddings. Our latest search stopped at a sight of peak colour boost and guess who wore it? Showstopper Karisma Kapoor who walked for famous Couturier Varun Bahl yesterday at his couture showcase with Khushii. When do you want to join the same ranks of glamour? With a stylish remix of colours and motifs, this eye-catching lehenga is excellent and below we tell you how.

The Anari actress's three-piece set offered rounds of statements with delicate embroidery and fine fabrics. She embraced ethnic glamour as styled by Ayesha Amin Nigam in a creation from Varun's 'Secret Garden' Spring/Summer collection. Traditionally and routinely made monotone outfits have stood the test of time but lehengas with all-over patchwork adds that missing aesthetic of perfect punch. This attire has surely taken to it and looks beautifully modern.

Karisma Kapoor looks Spring-ready in a lehenga set

Appearing right on cue while planning out our desi looks for this season, Karisma's corset-style blouse featured yellow embroidered flowers, two broad straps, deep neckline, a tasseled beaded hem and sequin and cutdana work. Her cropped blouse was clubbed with an organza dupatta which featured a colourful and mirriw work border peppered with tons of shine.

Allure on the rise was the finishing note with her mesmerising and voluminous high-waist skirt. With pastels as the base of its canvas, 3D flowers embellished with Swarovski studs and patchwork took it a notch higher although arranged asymmetrically and nicely with a tiered and scalloped border.

Do you tend to be minimal in terms of accessories? Pick a ring and pair of earrings as your bets. The 48-year-old's look also focused on wrapping up with a ponytail and do we need a striking lipstick moment? Indeed. Put on a pink lipstick preferably and draw a winged eyeliner to nail your look.

