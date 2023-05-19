Karisma Kapoor's Verandah Plisse Gown is the finest print recipe for glamor in Summer

Gowns for maximum compliments. Sounds like a plan for the summer? They are fashionable, and comfy, and provide a relaxed yet sophisticated style just in time for the hot season. Have you seen Karisma Kapoor's most recent look? Certain outfits must be known, and this is unquestionably one of them. Sure enough, the Bollywood actress' outfit is the safe type for brunches and dates in, around and beyond the city.

Gowns with a loose, airy fit allow for air circulation and keep the fabric from clinging in an icky manner to your body. This will not only keep you cool but also ensure that you feel comfortable even when hot winds hit up your skin. This season is best known for an abundance of bright and cheery hues, so choose outfits in yellow, purple, coral, turquoise, or multi-coloured flower motifs. These colours and patterns are ideal for getting into the summer spirit.

Karisma Kapoor looks beautiful in a pleated gown

Lolo's pleated gown from a conscious luxury resort brand, Verandah has a very pretty canvas and the usage of recycled fabric is just remarkable. She wore a 'Plisse Gown' which to us read as 'Curated to please' and it did! This crush-free and classy attire consisted of a V neckline which was given shape with an overlap detail, and a drop shoulder with batwing sleeves that gave it a chic definition. Its base colour was wisteria purple while the print placement included blue and more. The printed one-piece ensemble was styled with a crimson sequinned and hand-made belt. Esha L Amin styled Kapoor's look with silver mini hoop earrings. The Andaz Apna Apna actress rounded off her look with matte makeup which included pink pigment, black mascara and eyeliner. Her hair was straightened and looked neat with a side partition.

This season, prints are truly the queenly aesthetic and we all have a book of options to play up with. We have touched upon a few in this edit. Floral dresses evoke a feminine and romantic vibe, and they are perfect for picnics, garden parties, or casual outings. Tropical print dresses are ideal for beach vacations, pool parties, or summer festivals. Geometric patterns, such as stripes, polka dots, chevrons, or abstract designs, look modish and cool for when you head to luncheons. Nautical dresses can be worn for beach trips, yacht parties, or casual outings near the water. These prints are synonymous with summer and are often associated with a relaxed coastal aesthetic. Tie-dye prints have made a comeback in recent years, and they are perfect for embracing a bohemian and carefree summer look.

When it comes to accessorising a printed gown, you'll want to strike a balance between enhancing the dress and letting it be the focal point. Opt for delicate and minimal jewellery to keep the focus on the gown. A simple pendant necklace, dainty earrings, or a slim bracelet can add a touch of elegance without overwhelming the print. Count on jewellery in metals that complement the colours in the print. Pair your printed gown with a clutch or small handbag in a solid colour that complements the print.

Choose a bag in a nude tone or colour that appears in the dress to tie the look together. Go for a sleek and compact design that doesn't overpower the gown. Select footwear in a nude shade or focus simply on purple or red. Opt for a style that suits the formality of the gown, such as strappy sandals for a summery look or pumps for a more formal occasion.

