Karisma Kapoor's white kurta and pant combo is high-end style on pocket-friendly budget

Let's speak about the perennial queen of the 90s, Karisma Kapoor, who continues to make waves with her excellent fashion sense. We all know the actress is famous for her beauty, but she just shared something on Instagram that had everyone talking. It's time to don our detective hats and decipher her immaculate white kurta outfit. We can't help but wonder what's behind those lovely eyes and intriguing grin. Stay tuned, fashionistas, as we delve further into Karisma Kapoor's universe and decipher her style secrets!

Karisma Kapoor exudes elegance in a white kurta and matching pants

The Zubeidaa actress recently wore an immaculate white kurta that deserved all the attention. This lovely piece is from the renowned label Nicobar, and trust me when I say it's a genuine comfort friend. This kurta is made of soft cotton fabric and exudes comfort and charm. But here's the real deal: the kurta has bat-winged sleeves, which offer a touch of elegance and flare. Karisma Kapoor can make a basic white kurta appear like an enormous sum of money. Take a note from Karisma and embrace the beauty and comfort of a traditional white kurta for some casual style.

In a gorgeous white kurta, the Judwaa actress delighted us all with her ethereal presence. And, guess what? It's completely affordable, costing only Rs. 5,000! Can you believe it? Kapoor wore this stunning kurta with matching white trousers, making a head-to-toe white combination that was a sight to behold. And here's the icing on the cake: she picked the famed Taj Mahal as her backdrop, making the entire outfit even more stunning.

More about Karisma Kapoor’s Taj Mahal visit look…

The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress accessorized her already great attire with a pair of sleek black eyeglasses, giving a touch of elegance to the appearance. But hold on, there's more! She also wore a sleek white timepiece that seamlessly combined elegance and utility. And don't forget about her shoes: she completed her look with a pair of stylish white Kolhapuri-styled flats that were all about comfort and flair. Kapoor let her beauty show by keeping her haircut basic and natural with open hair.

Karisma also chose a lovely red lipstick to give a punch of color, bringing the entire outfit together with a dramatic statement.

Clearly, Karisma Kapoor understands how to slay with her fashion choices, leaving us all speechless.

Did you like this look? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor channels her inner glistening gold in jumpsuit with unique jacket at Lakme Fashion Week debut