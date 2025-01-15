Kate Middleton shows us how to notch up your layering game this winter in burgundy separates and tartan long coat

Kate Middleton made a heartfelt return to the cancer hospital, where she received treatment in 2024. It was also her first public appearance for the new year on Tuesday, the 14th of January. The Duchess of Wales showed once again that she knew well that style and grace can go hand in hand—even in the dead cold of winter. Dressed beautifully in deep burgundy, Kate has given us a terrific lesson in winter layering done right! Now, if you cannot figure out what to wear with minimal effort for winter, let's follow the royals in this respect as well.

The base of her ensemble is a maroon midi skirt by Edeline Lee, which was effortlessly graceful. The design of the skirt was structured yet fluid, adding both moment and elegance, making it perfect for day-to-night transitions. Pairing it with a matching cashmere turtleneck from Kiltane added warmth and a luxe feel. The fitted design balances the volume of the midi skirt, creating a flattering silhouette.

To complete the look, a bespoke coat from Blaze Milano made the perfect outer layer. The coat featured a striking maroon and brown tartan print, a trend that dominated fall 2024 runways. It had peak lapels with Blazé Milano’s signature "smiley" pockets that gave it a unique touch. The long coat not only provided warmth but also served as a classic piece of layering for winter.

A winter outfit is never quite right without extravagant accessories. She accessorized the impressive look with the dark red Morgan bag that enhanced her monochrome aesthetic. For jewelry, she opted for a subtle yet elegant touch with small gold and silver hoops from Missoma jewellery, adding a refined and modern contrast to the look.

Advertisement

She picked fresh and shiny makeup with pink cheeks, as well as a natural rosy glow that matched her complexion very well.

Kate Middleton went with soft make-up, as she was simply dependent on the right blend of neutral eyeshadow for an enhanced depth to the eyes. Just a slight stroke of eyeliner as well as mascara gave her fuller and more dramatic lashes. At last, a nude lip keeps the look minimal and chic.

To complete her appearance, she styled her hair in soft curls, adding an element of effortless glam. The waves framed her face beautifully, enhancing her overall aesthetic and making the entire look appear polished yet relaxed.

One can opt for this style at places like office meetings, fancy brunches, or even outings in the evening. Would you style this look for winter? Let us know!

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton’s top 4 fashion moments that prove Princess of Wales was, is and will always remain iconiqué