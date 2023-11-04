Katrina Kaif aces the neon game in Alex Perry’s front tie gown with formal shoulder pads and plunging neckline

Bollywood’s reigning diva, Katrina Kaif, is known for her incomparable fashion choices and her beautiful sense of style. The Merry Christmas actress has again captured the limelight, this time at a prominent event where she donned a striking neon gown that left everyone in awe. Furthermore, the vivacious Tiger 3 actress graced the occasion in an Alex Perry creation, showcasing her impeccable sense of style. We’re still gushing!

Let’s delve into the mesmerizing world of Katrina Kaif and her unforgettable appearance in the ‘Quinn’ gown created by none other than Alex Perry

Katrina Kaif looks stunning in a super classy neon gown

The gorgeous Phone Bhoot actress was recently seen in a neon-yellow hue of Alex Perry's satin-crepe Quin gown which makes the amazingly talented actress stand out at the prestigious Bollywood event. Furthermore, the plunging V-neckline of the dress adds a sultry allure to the gown while being gracefully framed by the 90s formal padded shoulders which add a rather professional and sophisticated aesthetic to the seriously and undeniably vibrant ensemble. The piece also featured beautiful front ties that cascade to a floor-pooling hem, adding beautiful ruched detailing.

The poised full-sleeved gown had a rather sophisticated and flowing bottom half with an amazing train that beautifully cascaded behind the talented Ek Tha Tiger actress as she confidently glided ahead. We’re totally in love! The Namaste London actress also decided to complete her ensemble with matching heels that added a harmonious appeal to her alluring and aesthetic outfit. The Tiger Zinda Hai actress further chose to go the minimalistic route to accessories with an elegant and delicate gold necklace to accentuate her neckline as well as her entire neon ensemble. To say that we are obsessed would be a total understatement.

Katrina Kaif looked beyond beautiful with amazing hair and makeup

Coming to the talented Welcome actress’ gorgeous and incomparable hair and makeup game which was of course, also on fleek. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress chose to tie up her hair and style it into an effortlessly stylish high ponytail with wavy flicks on both sides that framed her beautiful face to pure perfection. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress’ oh-so-glam makeup look, with well-framed eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, brown shimmery eyeshadow, blush-laden cheeks, highlighter at all the tight places, and the perfect glossy nude-colored lipstick, that not only complemented but also elevated her seriously stylish ensemble.

Katrina Kaif’s ability to effortlessly blend style and glamour is a testament to her iconic status in the world of entertainment. This event was just another example of how she continues to redefine the boundaries of fashion and beauty. This dazzling moment will undoubtedly be etched in the memories of all who witnessed it. Don’t you agree? Share your thoughts with us, right away.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor’s sheer and glitzy off-shoulder dress with a front slit is the PERFECT party season inspiration