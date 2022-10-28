Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Times Bollywood Divas gave us Fall wardrobe inspiration

With sweater weather on the brink, we are ready to take inspiration from the fall wardrobes' of top Bollywood actresses. Right from neutral knit dresses, cozy knit sweaters, and chunky oversized blazers, we have curated the perfect assortment of fall looks by your favorite celebrities. So what are you waiting for? Read on for cozy fashion inspiration to revamp your fall wardrobe in an ultra-chic way.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif proves nothing is better than a white knit sweater and blue denim. The actress slays the ultimate fall look and bridges the gap between comfortable and presentable. The actress proves classic knit sweaters, especially in subtle neutral shades will definitely dominate the fall wardrobe in 2022. The Phone Bhoot actress’ oversized white seater features a drop shoulder, slouchy silhouette, and ribbed hem that makes the timeless pullover stand out. The actress went with minimal makeup, and lightly blow-dried hair to complete her look. Recreate this classic fall look by Katrina to keep you cozy all season long. Katrina’s casual fall look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is slaying in the chic knit dress and totally convincing us to pick one of ourselves this fall season. The mom-to-be definitely adds a playful approach to her looks which can be refreshing this fall season. The edgy orange-colored midi dress features a thigh-high side slit and a knitted pattern. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, this body-hugging midi dress also bears a V-neck detail. If you want to style your fall dress like Alia, pair it with a pair of orange ankle-strap stilettos. You can also take accessorizing inspiration from the Brahmastra actress and add a pair of gold-based hoops and a few gold-toned quirky rings to your look. For hair and makeup, Alia went for wavy hair letting the hair down, and a minimal make-up look with a hint of soft glam and mascara-adorned eyes. Alia’s knit dress look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Ananya Panday

The Liger actress has always proven she knows how to keep her fashion looks on point. If we were to take fall looks inspiration from Ananya Panday she certainly inspires us to go for an unbeatable blazer set. This neutral monochrome look by Ananya inspires us to go for an impressive monochrome look this fall season. The actress’ ensemble features a brown bralette, a matching blazer, and a pair of matching straight pants. To accentuate her fall look, she added a sleek statement necklace. For her makeup and hair, she went for mascara-rich eyes, highlighted cheeks, and pink lips along with a messy middle-parted low bun. Ananya’s Blazer look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Janhvi Kapoor

When it comes to fall looks Janhvi Kapoor has given us some stunning outfits but this faux fur jacket certainly caught our attention. Dressed in a neutral faux fur jacket paired with blue trousers, the actress convinces us to get our own comfy fur jackets this season. To style your fur jackets in a glam way you must take cues from Janhvi’s make-up look. She went for a glam face with gorgeous kohl-rimmed eyes and glossy nude lipstick. Janhvi makes a solid case for comfortable fall wear can be glammed up as well. Janhvi’s fur sweater look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Khushi Kapoor