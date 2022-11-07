Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra: 6 Celebrity-approved ways to style your blazer look

As we step into fall, it’s time to dive head-first into our favorite fashion season of the year. While the season alone is a motivation for a wardrobe revamp, a blazer is undeniably the most essential season staple. Which brings us to the question, how to style a blazer this season? While a good blazer is an essential piece for any wardrobe, who says it's just formal? If you are looking for not-so-boring ways to style your blazer this season, you have stumbled upon just the right page. Whether you want your outfit to boost your confidence for a client meeting or you want to go dancing with your girls in style, a blazer can do it all. Scroll on for a list of 6 celebrity-approved ways to style your blazer look for Fall 2022.

Priyanka Chopra in an Embroidered Blazer set

A pantsuit is so much more than office wear, proves Priyanka Chopra in her statement floral embroidery pantsuit. In fact, all eyes were on PC when she decided to pull off the Rahul Mishra two-piece combo right out of the designer's couture festive edit 2022. The 'Himadri' pantsuit constituted a classy blazer paired with matching flared pants. The outfit featured striking floral patterns, sequins, and beads embroidered in gold, ivory, and peach. Before Priyanka, Karisma Kapoor was seen all decked up in Rahul Mishra’s floral embroidered pantsuit from his Spring Festive 2022 collection ‘The Enchanted Garden.’ which certainly proves Rahul Mishra’s signature floral embroidery pantsuits are definitely a celebrity-approved way to add a power look to your wardrobe this fall. Take cues from Priyanka and Karisma and style your embroidered blazer set like a pro. Priyanka’s embroidered blazer gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Alia Bhatt in a Lilac Blazer

Alia Bhatt in pastel hues reminds us casuals can be chic. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania styled Alia effortlessly pulled off an Alina Anwar Couture blazer that featured peak lapels and shoulder pads. Recreate this lilac blazer look by Alia for a quick lunch with the girls or a semi-formal event. Pair your blazer with a comfortable white ribbed top along with a pair of distressed denim. To complete the look style it with gold hoop earrings, rings, and strappy heels like Alia’s Prisca's Rio multi-colored strappy heels that are worth Rs. 6,000. Complete your look with a classic side-parted hairdo and minimal makeup for a natural glow. The new mama’s casual blazer look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Katrina Kaif in a floral slim-cut suit

If you want your blazer moment to exude major girl boss energy, style it like Katrina Kaif. The flower-patterned pantsuit by designer label Alice+Olivia by Stacey Bendet constitutes a slim slim-cut blazer and matching bootcut pants. The set features a striking floral print on a black base that delivers a perfect contrast. Styled by Ami Patel, Katrina paired her blazer with a beige camisole. The blazer featured striking shoulder pads, lapels, and pockets. Take cues from Katrina’s look and go for dainty hoops and minimal rings along with a nude pair of pumps from Jimmy Choo. Complete the look with sleek straight hair and dewy makeup look. Katrina’s floral blazer gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Shanaya Kapoor in a white oversized pantsuit

Shanaya Kapoor has been pretty vocal about her love for white through her wardrobe choices but one look that particularly grabbed our attention was the white pantsuit by Studio Amelia that featured an oversized blazer paired with matching white pants. The star decided to ditch the top and accentuated her neckline with a dainty necklace and we are definitely taking notes. To pull off a powerful pantsuit like Shanaya Kapor complete the look with tousled waves and glam makeup. Shanaya’s oversized blazer look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Sara Ali Khan in a Glitter co-ord set

Sara Ali Khan says glitter game on with her glittery co-ord set by Nikhil Thampi and Label RSVP. The actress’ ensemble featured a purple sequined blazer, a sequined bralette teamed up with a pair of matching sequined shorts. Take cues from Sara and add a glitter blazer to your wardrobe this season. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, that actress completed her look with golden stilettos and soft wavy curls with a middle parting. She sealed the deal with a dewy makeup face for an ultra-glam look. Sara’s glitter look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Malaika Arora in a mini blazer dress