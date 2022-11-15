Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday to Shraddha Kapoor: 6 Times stars inspired us with minimal everyday necklaces

You might have the best statement necklaces, but believe it or not, your necklace collection is incomplete without a few minimal, everyday necklaces. Right from dainty, barely there silver necklaces to classic layered necklaces, you need minimal necklaces to effortlessly accentuate your everyday looks. If you have been looking for the right pieces that go with almost any ensemble, look no further because we have curated an assortment of six celeb-approved minimal necklaces that are absolute must-haves. Trust us, each necklace look constitutes a timeless minimalist necklace that is a standalone statement without being OTT.

Shanaya Kapoor paired a flirty and floral mini dress by Zimmermann with a minimalist necklace that definitely raised the bar of her fashion statement. To recreate the Shanaya-approved necklace look, do not forget to add a gold-based minimal necklace to the look for the plunging neckline. The corset style dress was also paired with a statement bracelet, toused tressed, and a no-makeup makeup look. A minimalist necklace like this one has the potential to be styled in a number of ways because of its absolute simplicity and versatility. Shanaya’s look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

When Kriti Sanon stepped out in her Hiro's boss romper, all we could do was stare at her classic layered necklace. The enviable romper features a rose dust color and is the perfect pick for the night as well as day events. Take cues from Kriti and style your rompers with brown sunnies, and rings, along with a layered chain-link necklace. The necklace is a classic and will definitely be a smart addition to your wardrobe. Kriti’s look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor paired her Stella McCartney little white dress with a minimal necklace and we are taking notes. The sleeveless monochrome mini dress featured pink lacy detailing and a plunging neckline. Shraddha made up for the neckline with a gorgeous barely-there semi-layered necklace in gold. The actress definitely aced the minimal jewelry game with minimal earrings, rings, and a bracelet. Shraddha’s look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Ananya Panday

Add a beachy vibe to your everyday outfits with this statement shell necklace. Ananya Panday sets vacay-outfit goals with her two-piece bikini set right out of the Peony Swimwear collection. She paired the classic white bikini set with a statement shell necklace layered with a barely-there gold necklace for absolute holiday-ready aesthetics. Feel free to stack your look with a few more delicate chains for a statement layered necklace look when you style it again. Ananya’s look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Katrina Kaif

Katrina stunned us when she dropped pictures in pretty pink beachwear paired with a bright orange shirt. Take beach accessory inspiration from the style icon and go for a headscarf, and sunglasses, along with a trendy beaded necklace which she layered with a gold-pearl-based necklace. The two necklaces layered together definitely hold the power to add a fun element to any basic outfit. You can style them separately or style them with more layers. Katrina’s casual beach look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?