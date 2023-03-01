Katrina Kaif and Bhumi Pednekar in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla sheer sarees are twice the awesomeness

The pandemic has had intense repercussions on our lives. It shook us in ways known and unknown and dark days came to be on the rise. Surrounded by renewed hope and light once again, there is a pre-memory from the year moved on and recently we have it occupying some thinking space in our minds. We just want to push that reset button and look at fashion interestingly and fondly now. Katrina Kaif and Bhumi Pednekar's two sarees curated by expert fashion designer-duo have joined the ranks of no-fail purchases. How? This saree story will unmask some tips.

We stand true when we tell you our liking for sheer sarees runs deep. Celebrities too haven't thought of anything different. Does it show what it is meant to say? It does feel like we're all on the same page doing the right fashion thing. There must be something to these skin-showing sarees, that refrains from wanting something new and holding onto the mainstream logic of its most relevant and ravishing.

Katrina Kaif and Bhumi Pednekar ace their desi glam in see-through sarees

Katrina Kaif

The Phone Bhoot actress has always been a person of interest. Her style says elegance at its supreme and that is how we came to revisit her 2020 look. The initial days of the year when all was well, she amazed us all with her look for an event titled, 'Umang'. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, hop onto the brigade of royalty with the Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla net attire. Tasked with looking magical, Katrina Kaif's pink saree featured gota patti work in silver and gold, arranged close and miles apart as geometric motifs that also formed a bright border. Beautiful as a painting, she wore it with a cropped and floral embroidered blouse, two bangles and drop earrings. Bag tip: Wing back to a pretty potli bag, because, why not?

Bhumi Pednekar

The same saree but in ivory is the way to go. Bobbed up in 2023 with a cape-refresh and Indo-western look, the Badhaai Do actress dazzled in an ivory outfit from ASAL, made by the above-mentioned designers. Mohit Rai styled her with a mini cropped blouse that matched her saree and featured no flower work as seen on Katrina. Put on her organza cape and the crowd has sequins to tassel beads to gaze at. She looked radiant with a choker and rings from Goenka India.





