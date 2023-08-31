Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal: A complete couples’ guide to coordinated dressing and Instagram-worthy moments

When it comes to love stories that make you believe in the power of true love, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal come to mind. Their beautiful story, emotional connection, the power of their love, and of course, their impeccable fashion choices and incomparable style, always leave us absolutely speechless. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress and the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor are legit couple goals and we have proof that their style statement is beyond just perfect.

So, what are we even waiting for? Let’s dive right in and understand how the Phone Bhoot actress and the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor are always able to remain on-trend while creating the hottest couple style statement.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s couple style statement is beyond fiery

Ethnic Elegance:

The Tiger 3 actress was seen wearing a beyond gorgeous sheer orange saree with gold sequin embroidery, paired with a gold blouse with multi-colored traditional embroidery. She accessorized her look with traditional statement earrings, to elevate her look. The diva looked super elegant and beyond classy, didn’t she?

The Govinda Naam Mera actor was seen wearing a well-embroidered orange kurta with a geometrical design, from Kunal Rawal’s label. He paired it with black jeans and accessorized it with black sunglasses, to elevate her entire look. The dashing actor looked beyond fabulous, didn’t he?

Formal frenzy:

The Bang Bang actress was seen wearing a beyond-classy light pink blazer with a crisp collar and well-crafted lapels. She paired the outfit with subtle makeup light pink lipstick, and naturally wavy hair, to complement her look. It’s hard not to fall for her, isn’t it?

The Sardar Udham actor was seen wearing a beyond-elegant dark blue blazer with a classy collar, laden with white lines and multiple brown buttons on his sleeve. He paired this with a crisp white shirt to complete his stylish look. We’re totally in love, aren’t you?

Comfortably casual:

The Ek Tha Tiger actress was able to effortlessly nail the casual aesthetic in a classy pastel blue off-shoulder dress, laden with white flowers. This minimalistic and summery outfit with ruffles serves pure perfection, doesn’t this look amazing?

The Raazi actor went above and beyond with this glamorous white shirt with a multi-colored abstract print, created by Anamika Khanna. He paired this with jeans and matching dark-tinted sunglasses. How can you not love this one?

Party-ready perfection:

The Dhoom 3 actress was seen wearing a gorgeous deep cowl-neck gold sparkly sequin-laden mini-dress with sleek straps, from Rosario’s latest collection. She accessorized this ensemble with matching hoop earrings. We’re totally obsessed with this outfit.

Advertisement

The Masaan actor was seen wearing a beyond stylish black and white tuxedo which was laden with silver embroidery. He paired this party-ready with a black bow tie, a white shirt, and crispy black pants. We’re absolutely in love with this one.

It’s quite safe to say that the talented actors make a beyond fabulous couple and that their couple style statement is simply unbeatable and absolutely incomparable. So, what do you think about their awesome couple style? Are you as obsessed with them as we are? Which outfits are your favorite? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

ALSO READ: When Suhana Khan wore her mother’s sequin-laden silver sheer saree with a modern twist