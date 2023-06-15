Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal set couple goals by twinning in black All Saints hoodies

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, two of Bollywood’s most beloved actors, and couples have taken social media by storm with their recent couple goals. The dynamic duo was spotted twinning in stylish black All Saints hoodies, showcasing their impeccable fashion sense and undeniable chemistry. This power couple has not only captured the hearts of their fans but has also set a new benchmark for fashionable couple goals.

Are you wondering what the cute couple was wearing? Well, don’t worry, we’ve got it covered. Let’s delve deeper into this trendy and iconic fashion moment that has left everyone going ‘Aww’.

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal looked amazing in all-black fits

When it comes to fashion, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have always managed to make heads turn with their sartorial choices. Recently, they caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts by flawlessly twinning in black All Saints hoodies. Katrina Kaif was wearing an All Saint Risen Cotton Relaxed Fit Hoodie worth Rs. 15,999 approximately. She paired it with black lowers and matching shoes. Her all-black look was completed with dark sunglasses while her hair was left open as she flaunted her natural beauty with a no-makeup look. She looks amazing, doesn’t she?

Meanwhile, the Zara Hatka Zara Bachke actor was seen wearing an All Saints Gambler Oth Hoodie worth Rs. 20,999, approximately. He paired it with black pants and black and white Golden Goose high-top lace-up leather sneakers worth Rs. 94,813 approximately. He completed the look with black sunglasses and a matching cap. The couple effortlessly exuded a cool and edgy vibe while maintaining an air of sophistication. Their matching outfits showcased their mutual understanding and compatibility, highlighting how synchronized they are, together. How adorable is this?

As soon as pictures of Katrina and Vicky sporting matching All Saints hoodies surfaced on social media, the internet exploded with admiration and excitement. Fans flooded various platforms, sharing their awe and appreciation for the couple’s fashion statement. The images went viral within minutes, and the twinning moment became the talk of the town. Social media users applauded their style and gushed over their undeniable chemistry, solidifying their position as one of Bollywood’s most adored couples. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s decision to twin in All Saints hoodies has undeniably set new standards for couple goals.

As this power couple continues to captivate audiences on-screen, they also leave an indelible mark in the world of fashion and relationship goals. So, what did you think of their outfits? Would you want to twin with your partner like this? Comment below to share your views with us.

