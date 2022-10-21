Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Diwali wardrobe has all the festive feels

At Manish Malhotra's Diwali party last night, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal once again look phenomenal in their festive outfits. The power coupled stepped out in style and posed for the cameras in their gorgeous ethnic ensembles. While Vicky was dressed in a dapper black sherwani, Katrina chose an exquisite traditionally embellished saree aquamarine that made her glow. Scroll on for the complete outfit details.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Party

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal never fail to amaze us with their festive ensembles. This time Katrina was spotted in a radiant aquamarine saree. The lightweight saree featured an attractive embellished silver and white based border that stood out. The actress paired the saree with a sleeveless embellished silver blouse that featured an attractive back. She decided to amp up her look with a pair of heavy gold-green earrings and a few striking gold-toned rings that grabbed all the right kind of attention. For her makeup, Katrina went glam with highlighted face, glossy pink lips, and kohl-rich eyes that gorgeously blended with her ethnic ensemble. To add to her festive look, Katrina chose to add a minimal black bindi and decided to her hair down.

Just as Katrina, who never fails to impress with her sartorial saree picks, Vicky’s outfit also stood out. For Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash, Vicky Kaushal decided to go with a not-so-basic black glitzy Sherwani. The actor wore a bespoke black sherwani looking nothing short of dapper. To add to the all-black look he paired it with black shoes. He effortlessly proved that a sherwani is so much more than wedding wear. The actor’s slim-fit sherwani turned out to be one of the best traditional silhouettes of the occasion.

While the couple grabbed a lot of attention with their wardrobe choices, it was raining celebs at the Manish Malhotra Diwali bash all decked up in their best. Other celebs spotted at the Diwali bash included Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kajol, Raveena Tandon, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, among many others.

Vicky and Katrina’s festive looks get ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

