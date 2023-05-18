Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma to Mrunal Thakur: 5 Celebs who proved waistcoats for the win in 2023

Sure, we have a lot of love to give to the blazers. But, how giving are we to the hottest piece on the fashion wheel called the 'waist coat'? Wake up friend, celebrities from across the globe have rocked these over the past weekdays and the latest to champion its fame was Katrina Kaif who was spotted at the Mumbai airport today. It turns out that there is no rule of thumb to tread into for you to wear the best look. A little confidence (more is welcome too) and regular peeks at this visual fashion window which showcases looks served by Anushka Sharma, Mrunal Thakur and others are sufficient.

A waistcoat, also known as a vest, can be a classy addition to your summer wardrobe. Opt for waistcoats made from lightweight materials such as linen, cotton, or seersucker. These fabrics are breathable and are safe for multiple wears under the hot sun. Instead of wearing a waistcoat as part of a three-piece suit, you can wear it as a standalone piece. You can definitely pair one with a lightweight dress shirt or a tee for a more relaxed and season-appropriate look. For a casual look, wear your waistcoat with chino shorts or lightweight trousers. Add a pair of loafers or canvas shoes to complete the ensemble. Finally, adapt these tips to your taste and experiment more.

5 Celebs ace their looks in waistcoats

Katrina Kaif

'Kool' girl here! The Phone Bhoot actress embraces minimalistic and classic styles for her airport looks usually. She opted for a comfortable outfit from Frankie Shop. She merged two trends, a fashion feast, we say! She rocked a monotoned co-ordinated 'Maesa' vest which was curated in South Korea. This woven and sleeveless piece was tailored with buttons and an asymmetric hem. The darting details are not to be missed.

Worth Rs 24,370.17, Kaif teamed it up with trousers that had a baggy fit and topped off her look with a denim jacket which gave a casual appeal. In the Summer, jackets do not really have to put you through pain, keep your look easy and light. She rounded off her travel look with white sneakers and black oversized tinted sunnies.

Anushka Sharma

If co-ords are not your style's best language, here is the absolute best lesson. Sharma often chooses clean-cut outfits that exude elegance. She is seen wearing simple yet well-tailored ensembles that focus on impeccable fits. You may want to trust the Chakda 'Xpress actress' recent look this time as well. Photographed with Virat Kohli and outside his restaurant in Mumbai, she was seen in a Zara pinstripe print and tailored waistcoat which retails at Rs 3,290.00 and was styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani with wide-leg plain white trousers from Jil Sander.

Her look was wrapped up with a pair of black strappy stilettos, ear cuffs, and a thin-strapped watch. Investing in a well-made and versatile pair of black heels will ensure they become a go-to staple in your wardrobe that you can rely on to style various outfits.

An impact to make! Something for maximum statement we checked out the Sita Ramam actress' recent airport look. That was the night when she jetted off to Cannes to make her debut on the Film Festival's red carpet. Thakur often gravitates towards contemporary silhouettes that are chic and on-trend. She can be seen in outfits with asymmetrical cuts, off-shoulder or one-shoulder necklines, and structured shapes.

She effortlessly pulls off both fitted and flowy garments, embracing versatility and experimenting with various cuts and styles. Here, her head-to-toe black look featured a sleeveless waistcoat that consisted of a deep V neckline, buttons placed in a spaced-out manner and lastly, an elevated twist too came along- a peplum-style hem. She wore it with wide-leg trousers, a blazer, pointed-toe pumps, hoop earrings and a Louis Vuitton tote bag.

Shanaya Kapoor

Pick an outfit now, go on a holiday next! She extensively makes youthful and trendy fashion choices. She keeps up with the latest fashion trends and incorporates them into her outfits, making her style contemporary and fashion-forward. She is often seen wearing outfits with modern cuts, playful prints, and unique details.

Kapoor's postcard from London is all over the internet and do you know what we first noticed? Her brown outfit was styled by Shubhi Kumar and Mohit Rai. She was dressed in a Zara mini and cropped waistcoat which bore vertical pinstripes, black buttons, and a V-cut hem. This was paired up with high-waist and wide-leg trousers and Torqadorn's clay-colored trench. This cozy look got onto a color play effortlessly perfect with an expensive Jacquemus' Le Bambino leather tote and white sneakers.

All stripes, all slay. If your mood board reads otherwise, this look is a lesson to learn. The actress of Double XL nailed her look in an H&M outfit. Her linen-blend waistcoat entailed pinstripes and other traditional elements spotted on most waistcoats. Sinha's look was amped up high-waist trousers and a classy blazer. On-fleek outfit co-ordination is done here. Her look also included a pair of brown pointed-toe pumps and gold jewelry like hoop earrings and rings.

When incorporating blazers into your own style inspired by the fabulous Sonakshi Sinha, remember to experiment with different fits, colors, and styling options to find what suits you best. Blazer outfits can be versatile, ranging from formal and powerful to casual and chic, allowing you to express your personal style while maintaining a polished and fashionable look.

