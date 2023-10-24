Katrina Kaif channels sunshine vibes in stunning yellow saree with U-neck blouse, take cues

Hello, fashionistas! With the holiday season quickly approaching, it's time to brace yourself for some jaw-dropping looks from one of our Bollywood divas. No one does it better than Katrina Kaif when it comes to playing with traditional attire. Her excellent style choices never fail to leave us wanting more. Katrina can pull off any fabric, whether it's a beautiful saree or an exquisite lehenga. So be ready for another conventional outfit from the diva herself.

Quite recently, the beauty queen, Katrina Kaif looked lovely in a stunning yellow saree that had us all drooling. She effortlessly emanated those desi-girl feelings that we all admired with every stride she took. So, without further ado, let's take a closer look and prepare to be wowed by her unrivaled elegance and captivating charm in this yellow saree.

Katrina Kaif’s yellow handwoven saree

Katrina Kaif looked stunning in a beautiful yellow saree on the auspicious festival of Durga Pooja. She looked gorgeous! This lovely yellow saree had been weaved utilizing traditional handwoven techniques, lending authenticity to her attire. The colorful and glittering border, which had been exquisitely woven with golden Chanderi silk, had been the true show stopper. Talking about opulence! The gold embellishments immediately elevated the saree, giving it a rich and regal appearance. Katrina had pulled off this look with ease, leaving us all in awe of her excellent style. So, if you were seeking some holiday fashion inspiration, Katrina's yellow saree has been a must-see!

The pallu of this lovely saree was draped as a single pallu, beautifully tucked on her shoulder, while the remainder flowed gently behind her. Let's talk about her blouse, shall we? She had donned a bright yellow blouse with her saree, which suited the look nicely. The unusual U-neckline and half sleeves made it stand out, bringing a dash of modernism to the classic attire. With its simplicity, the basic blouse looked great when coupled with the delicately handwoven saree.

Here's an interesting tidbit for you! Katrina Kaif had worn a saree by the renowned brand Raw Mango, and guess what? It had a price tag of Rs. 19,800.

Accessories, hair, and makeup for this gorgeous look

Let's get into Katrina Kaif's accessorizing game now, shall we? This fashionable diva understood how to accessorize her style precisely. Katrina accessorized her saree with a pair of large, golden earrings that had stood out. These exquisite earrings was embellished with stones and had even had pearls linked to the lower section, adding a touch of refinement to her look. But the adornment hadn't ended there! Katrina had also worn identical stone-studded kadas on her wrists, which had added a touch of glitz to her entire outfit. And, of course, she hadn't forgotten the matching ring, completing her look with style.

Katrina Kaif had kept her hairstyle basic yet gorgeous. She had chosen a sleek and straight-open hairdo that complimented her entire look well. Moving on to her makeup, she had chosen an illuminating foundation that gave her that enviable radiant glow. Katrina accentuated her eyes with a tiny line of eyeliner to give dimension. She had applied mascara aplenty! Her lashes had been nicely volumized, drawing attention to her eyes. She had finished her makeup with delicate pink lipstick, which had added a modest and feminine touch to her entire look. Katrina certainly knows how to turn attention and had left us all in amazement with her easy style and perfect makeup.

So, what have been your thoughts on the great actress' very conventional ensemble? Please share your thoughts with us as soon as possible. Let us know in the comments section below.

