Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week

Totally stealing these ensembles (If only we could, damn it!). This week celebrities gave us many obsessions and how do we handle these? We sense an undeniable amp up and if we're lucky these inspirations shall stay as keepsakes. A simple suggestion: Screenshot right away. We bring to you notes straight from the fashionable set's style diary which includes everyones' favourites like Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, and others.

9 Celebrity-approved outfits that made their way into our hearts

Nora Fatehi A sparkly jumpsuit season is upon us. Get ready to party in an embellished onesie. The Garmi dancer took all the light to Qatar's FIFA Fanfest 2022 as she rocked a custom Falguni and Shane Peacock sheer outfit. Tassels and crystal beads were all there to celebrate this outfit but the ruched shrug was the extra treat here. Celebrity fashion stylist Aastha Sharma gave her a choker necklace and pointed-toe pumps to go with her look. Nora's look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Katrina Kaif You know it's shaadi season when you cannot forget a desi look. The Phone Bhoot actress was recently spotted at the airport in a Faabiiana satin kurta set which also had a bandhani-printed dupatta. Ivory and orange for the win? Absolutely with pretty doses of scalloped borders. Celebrity fashion stylist Ami Patel proved a good finish can be given with juttis and tinted sunnies. Her ethnic look gets MOOD as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Ananya Panday Let's talk about how to look like hot chocolate today. Put on a pantsuit from H&M as the Liger actress. To spice it up, pick a criss-cross ruched top or a bodysuit and wear it beneath your oversized blazer. Now, this is what we call a classy look. It has pointed-toe matching pumps and gold earrings. Ananya's look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Kareena Kapoor Khan The Jab We Met actress dolled up big time this week for her plans read just more than be in the city. She jetted off to Saif Ali Khan for the Red Sea International Film Festival to offer two more natty looks. Her travel outfit included a Marni printed co-ordinated pants and shirt set which was teamed up with boots, a Celine handbag, sunnies, and a black jacket. Kareena's airport look gets MOOD as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Disha Patani



The new way to do dinner is to dress up like you're beach-ready. The Malang actress did so with a strapless corset top and a ruched printed skirt that had a thigh-high slit. While she overly colour-blocked her OOTN, we loved her cutesy pastel pink Louis Vuitton handbag and brown flat footwear. Disha's offbeat look gets MOOD as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Deepika Padukone Three cheers for colours! What is your pick? The Pathaan actress rocked a sporty chic look to the airport in an Adidas adicolor neuclassic track jacket and flared pants. It was perfectly orange and blue and chicer white sneakers. Deepika's airport look gets MOOD as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Karisma Kapoor Lolo in an ethnic ensemble. Need we say more? Ami Patel styled this Bollywood actress in a Kshitij Jalori Nahaar kurta set curated from cotton silk satin fabric. This Rs. 27,900 outfit was put together with white T-strap stilettos and hoop earrings. The feel-and-look-good inspiration for an intimate daytime ceremony. Karisma's OOTD gets MOOD as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Sonam Kapoor When the Aisha actress is in the fashion scene which is literally always, there are a lot of iconic looks incoming. Just how finest this week looked. Vayu Kapoor Ahuja's mother took a trip to Jeddah and there was no stopping us from taking back-to-back inspirations. Her first airport look included a high-neck and knee-length dress which was topped off with a Roksanda coat. Sonam's black handbag, white-framed sunnies, mini earrings, and boots made for a classy winter look. Sonam's travel look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on our #OMB scale.