Katrina Kaif gives cute twist to her New Year's Eve look with crush ruffle halter mini-dress worth Rs 1.5 lakh

When it’s Katrina Kaif, you can never expect a dull fashion statement. She has been ruling the industry with her acting and, of course, impeccable style that can overshadow everyone around her. Welcoming 2025 with full joy and style, the actress was wearing a polka-dot dress in a way that made her look equally bold and cute. Let’s break down the details of her fit.

Katrina Kaif, known for her unique fashion and styling, once again left us in awe with her New Year's Eve look. She was slaying a crush ruffle halter minidress from Zimmermann’s collection. Her fit was worth Rs 1,58,705, and that’s all she needed to spread her charm. Getting into more details of her outfit, it had spaghetti halter neck details that gave her a body-hugging fit. With the flower detailing in the middle and ruffled design at the ends, her dress worked like pure magic on her toned physique. She looked absolutely breathtaking!

The cherry on the top? Of course, the backless design and the mini-length details. It highlighted the right amount of skin, making us fall for her all over again. This dress was perfect to be party-ready, looking equally bold and cute.

Her fit was itself enough to turn heads, and thus it didn’t require much styling. Following this rule, the actress went for a no-accessorized look. She kept it subtle with the basic makeup and perfect hairstyle.

Her flawless makeup was on point. It was minimal and natural. The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress decided to accentuate her beauty with subtle blush and glossy nude lipstick adding an irresistible charm to her New Year's Eve look. Also, with her hair tied back into a sleek ponytail, the actress let all her features gain equal attention.

Katrina Kaif never disappoints us with her look, and this party look is the perfect example of it. Even with the less styling, she managed to catch everyone’s attention with the classy outfit and a ponytail.

We can conclude this by saying that when it’s Katrina Kaif in the frame, you can never expect something basic. If you’re confused about what to wear on date night or at a party, then take the cues from the style icon itself. Just select the right fit, and let your natural beauty shine through.

