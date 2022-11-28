Katrina Kaif in a Manish Malhotra saree shows a dazzling desi day is officially here; Yay or Nay?

Let the best-dressed game begin! While we're still recovering from Katrina Kaif's cutesy fringe hairstyle, there's something new already to talk about. Sarees are on the front burner and aren't we happy to gravitate towards a brighter style rut? Expect a saree to make the world around you look prettier. As a wedding attendee, this inspiration may just tickle your saree-loving fancy, and also for someone who loves to bare your skin, this saree in its finest glamour behaviour and we love it already!

Sarees are certainly promising and the mood-booster of the highest order. On what looks like officially a Monday, the Phone Bhoot actress's version was truly magical. This ensemble looks like the one to step your style for ideally a daytime muhurtham or also very workable for a reception at night. Get the function started with this Manish Malhotra saree which includes a soothing and skiting palette of pastel hues.

Her desi look is giving high glamour with the chiffon saree which features well-crafted sequin and beadwork both on the broad border and the rest of the attire. The play of pink here stands out and complements wonderfully. Celebrity fashion stylist Ami Patel shows how to wind up your look with a sleeveless blouse designed from velvet fabric. The cropped and plunging neckline number consisted of embellishments put out in a detailed, chevron pattern which is the designer's signature.

Katrina Kaif in a saree looks like a gorgeous desi girl