Katrina Kaif in a Rick Owens black dress serves a lesson on how to style LBD like a pro

Katrina Kaif was recently spotted at the song launch event in Mumbai for her upcoming movie Phone Bhoot with co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. For her look at the event, the actress decided to channel her inner diva and turned up rocking a one-shoulder dress by designer label Rick Owens. Read on to learn how to style your LBD like a pro.

Katrina Kaif in a Rick Owens black minidress

The Phone Bhoot actress decided to wear an all-black one-shoulder mini-dress by Rick Owens which is worth $1,190 or Rs. 98,795.58. The coated one-shoulder minidress by Rick Owens is definitely a standout party dress. With a bold body-hugging design, this dress is made up of black-coated denim. However, the most attractive part of this iconic mini dress is its dramatic one-shoulder neckline and strikingly lengthened one-sided sleeve. If you want to recreate Katrina’s fashion-forward all-black look you must go for a sleek straight pony with a side parting. The actress decided to add a little color to her all-black look with a tinge of deep red in her hair.

Her stylist Ami Patel decided to ditch the accessories and for the makeup, look Daniel Bauer decided to keep the look glam with defined brows, nude lips, highlighted cheeks, shimmery but neutral eyelids, black eyeliner, and lengthened lashes. The diva completed her all-black look with black pointed-toe heels.

The actress dressed up for the song launch event for her upcoming movie Phone Bhoot in Mumbai. Kaif was accompanied by her co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. However, Katrina’s bold black beauty avatar stole the show. In fact, her Rick Owens black dress convinced us to wishlist a stunning black dress for this fall.

Katrina's black outfit gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

