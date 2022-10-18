Katrina Kaif in Alice and Olivia outfit makes a cool colorful fashion statement; Yay or Nay?

Katrina Kaif has always been a fashion inspiration and has been seen safely experimenting with her wardrobe but this time she proves she can pull off a fun colorful outfit just as gracefully as her classic cocktail dresses. Her quirky fashion moment is a multi-colored ensemble by Alice and Olivia (by Stacey Bendet). Scroll on to find a complete breakdown of the Phone Bhoot actress’ look.

Katrina Kaif in Alice and Olivia

Actress Katrina Kaif was recently spotted at a promotional event for her upcoming film Phone Bhoot. She was seen posing with co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The actress decided to compliment her movie’s theme with a fun outfit picked right out of Alice and Olivia’s racks. Her colorfully casual look outfit included, a limited-edition Alice and Olivia X Mahogany L. Browne Willa Placket Top which was worth $395 (approx. 32,505.22 INR) This cobranded full-sleeve collared shirt-blouse is from the Fall 2022 collection. Her stylist Ami Patel strategically paired the designer Mahoganys Poem top with Alice and Olivia Hayes Straight Leg Cargo Pants worth $856,00 or 70,449.40 INR The bright button-up top paired with a relaxed fit pull-on cargo pants was definitely a style statement. The cargo-style design of the pants was accentuated with ties at the hem and a smooth satin finish. But the best part of the outfit has to be the color of the pants. It’s not every day, you’d spot Katrina in citron color pants and actually convincing us to recreate the look asap.

To add to her cheerfully quirky outfit, Katrina went for orange strappy heels. The Phone Bhoot actress was in the mood to have some fun and she conveyed it by going for a fun-pony tail, soft pink lips, a hint of bright orange for her eye, and gold hoops. We are definitely in love with the quirky fashion picks by Katrina, whether it is the Alice and Olivia graphic shirt, the neon satin pants, or classic bright strappy heels.