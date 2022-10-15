Katrina Kaif in an Alex Perry midi dress paints a flawless red glam picture; Yay or Nay?
Katrina Kaif was recently spotted in a red Alex Perry dress for an event. Here’s how you can recreate her classic look.
It's no secret that when it comes to classic evening looks, no one does it better than Katrina Kaif. In fact, we all know the actress has a profound love for the Australian Designer brand Alex Perry. This time Kat was spotted in a red Alex Perry dress featuring a square neck, exaggerated shoulder, and full sleeves. Katrina’s recent OOTD is nothing short of perfect for anyone who loves show-stopping dresses. Here is the complete breakdown of Katrina's latest all-red look.
Katrina Kaif in Alex Perry
In a recent event in Mumbai Katrina was spotted in a Dellen satin-crepe midi dress by none other than Alex Perry. The all-red dress styled by Kat’s stylist Ami Patel is proof that you can never go wrong with the classics. With a feminine aesthetic characterized by a corset-inspired sleek silhouette, this Alex Perry dress is hard to pass. Katrina looks stunning in this square neck dress which is skillfully made up of striking red satin crepe. Another element of the dress that makes it more chic than it already is, is the subtly exaggerated shoulders and sleek lengthened sleeves. The actress completed her stunning look with defined brows and kept the accessories limited to her gorgeous ring and minimal golden hoops. She chose to let her lightly blow-dried hair down and kept her makeup look to a minimal with nude glossy lips, and flushed cheeks to elevate her flawless Alex Perry dress without going over the top. She completed the look with nude pointed-toe pumps.
If you want to recreate Katrina’s Alex Perry look, all you need to do is style your Alex Perry dress worth Rs. 180,865 with minimal accessories and dewy makeup.
Katrina’s Alex Perry looks
Whether it is Hollywood celebs like Jenifer Lopez or Bollywood celebs like Katrina Kaif, they have all been spotted in their iconic Alex Perry picks. Interestingly, Katrina has been spotted rocking an Alex Perry outfit more than once. Here are the best looks of Katrina Kaif in an Alex Perry outfit.
Katrina Kaif’s choice of dresses simply proves a dress can be timeless yet modern. Looking for a dress inspiration for a cocktail party? Recreate any of the above Alex Perry looks and we promise you’d make heads turn.
Katrina’s outfit gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?
