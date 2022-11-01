Katrina Kaif in an AllSaints tiered dress shows a casual look at its chicest; Yay or Nay?

It's November and we'll show you how to nail dresses. Amidst the rotations of festive ensembles which took over October in terms of fashion, dresses were considered to be too hot. So, here's an emphasis on a dress and it evokes a chic autumn behaviour. When Katrina Kaif dresses up, it becomes a spectacle and her look for her very own Phone Bhoot was casual and the approach reads simple. While there's time for your Friday to get better with a new movie to watch, here is your current ticket to rock a chic look.

Katrina had to be present for the premiere night of her movie's screening. She played her part to influence us off-screen this time again and on this red carpet night, she wore a look that featured a dress and jacket. Bring out your wallets for good. The 39-year-old opted for a midi dress from AllSaints. Often the happiest to be in dresses, this was a lightweight and comfier version and we're elated that to find the best isn't impossible. Her Halloween 2022 look is a great example. Katrina dressed up all funky like Harley Quinn and girl, she looked killer.

All aligned in terms of making statements when sported out and about, this Gabi Lura number was woven with viscose entirely. Why does it make our pulse quicken to make more plans than one from lunch to a beach day? The off-white tiered ensemble had floral and tropical prints made to look epic with colours. It had two broad and adjustable straps, a square neckline, a gathered bodice, ruffled trims, and an asymmetric hem. Held tight and pretty to give you the best.

Katrina Kaif looks fabulous in an AllSaints ruffled dress

The actress styled it up with a blue denim jacket with sleeves rolled up and orange stilettos. We found another amazing accessory, her hoop earrings. Her hair was styled into a middle part and it was all straight, nothing over-the-top. Katrina applied black kohl, pink lipstick, and cheeks with much blush. The highlighter here looks good and well-placed with pink pigment.