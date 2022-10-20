Katrina Kaif in Anita Dongre, Vicky Kaushal in Kunal Rawal ethnic outfits look fantastically festive

It's the Diwali season! To an avid fashionista, how are the preparations going? We're all hearts for how Bollywood's pre-party nights have become the talk of the town. Packaged with oodles of glamour, smiles, and poses, what could be as well-received as references poured onto us just in time to live the best of patakha days? While we pictured every celebrity to be present at one of two parties that were hosted yesterday, two eternal charmers, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal came onto the fun time scene of producer Ramesh Taurani's celebrations dressed in ethnic ensembles.

Ever the fashionable forces, the hottest couple's outfits made us want to keep our mood boards ready with ravishing outfits. With very few days left for us to light up diyas and the hearts of whom we love with warm wishes, these inspirations serve us all right, all chic. The Phone Bhoot actress opted for a gharara set, the one that holds a hardworking history known to us so vastly that it stays as one of the top choices even today. Hers come from Anita Dongre's store.

Treating our eyes all fab with her red Swargam gharara set worth Rs. 70,000, it looked stunning as the sustainably made ensemble featured the designer's signature floral print, sequin work, and gold triangle-shaped border. Is there a desi outfit that doesn't do an impressive job? We’ll wait. It only goes on to do the best, look at this gharara, it also looks like a pre-draped saree. She wore it with chunky jhumkas which brought a pop of colour, a different kind, something her attire didn't entail. Katrina's simple hairdo with a middle part and dewy makeup tied up her look.

Vicky's suave look was incredible with deep blue embroidered bandhgala which was topped off over a bandi and a silk kurta. His Kunal Rawal ensemble was all parts spot-on as he paired these monotone numbers with white trousers and mojaris to further seal up his party getup.