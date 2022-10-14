Katrina Kaif is an absolute stunner in Sergio Hudson ensemble with Kurt Geiger London mules

When it comes to fashion, there’s practically nothing that Katrina Kaif can not pull off. This time, she proves it by effortlessly pulling off an all-green Sergio Hudson ensemble. If you have been following Katrina, you already know how she has been inspiring her fans with her sartorial looks. Right from her off-duty looks, the comfy sweatsuits and graphic t-shirts to glamorous looks, Katrina always dresses to impress. This time, Katrina Kaif was recently spotted at a Mumbai event in a head-to-toe green ensemble by Sergio Hudson. The actress paused and posed for the cameras at the event. She fabulously flaunted full sleeves top with a plunging neckline that her stylist Ami Patel paired with a gorgeous wrap skirt and a stunning pair of Kurt Geiger London mules. Read on for all the outfit deets of the celeb look.

All about Katrina Kaif’s Sergio Hudson ensemble and her Kurt Geiger London Mules.

Katrina Kaif was recently spotted at a Mumbai event in a statement green outfit by Sergio Hudson. The actress proves that when styled right, even flashy colors like green can look classy as ever. Styled by Ami Patel, Katrina Kaif is no less than an inspiration to pick that green skirt you’ve been terrified to wear.

The look consists of a Sergio Hudson’s silk-chiffon and mesh bodysuit in green that’s paired with a matching draped wrap-effect grain de Poudre wool midi skirt. The body suit has a plunging neckline and roomy sleeves. The bold colors and relaxed silhouette of the outfit make it chic but in a very effortless way. Katrina completed the look with gold earrings and dewy makeup that definitely amped up the look. Kaif paired her stunning outfit with mules by Kurt Geiger London that alone cost up to ₹‌15,300.00.

To recreate Katrina’s Sergio Hudson glam look, you can pair the glamorous green bodysuit (₹‌83,526) with the matching green midi skirt (₹79,055). It’s the perfect outfit to experience the comfort of silk chiffon while flaunting a plunging neckline along with statement sheer but floaty sleeves. Make sure you keep your makeup and accessories minimal like Katrina to highlight the vibrant green.