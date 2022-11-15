Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor to Bella Hadid: 6 Divas who tested the 'safety pin' fashion trend

Pin these right now. We're all inching a tad too much towards the essentials of sweater weather and with the looks of us seeking some drama and style dreams, the comeback of curtain reveal tops also remembered as pin tops are on our minds doing some back-and-forth strong rounds. A soft spot and sartorial curiosity recently ignited by the Mili actress, Janhvi Kapoor. These also appeared often in the summer of 2022 with Katrina Kaif, Hadid supermodels and sister-duo, and the famous fashion set that gave power to this trend which was also seen on the Jacquemus and Versace runways. It's only natural we'd notice something as tiny but mighty in terms of result. Safety pin to keep your saree intact? You always did it. Your mind needs to know more ways to flex these pins and make them look fashionable.

Check out 6 ways to pin and win throughout this season and beyond

Bella Hadid Curated by Jean Paul Gaultier, sported like it's chic by the 26-year-old model. Post taking over the runway for the French designer, she was seen in a cropped denim top that featured silver safety pins, topped off with an oversized denim blazer and teamed with mid-rise tan pants. She gave it a full-on-fleek look with a striped colourful beret, a deep blue denim bag, and black-heeled boots. Bella's OOTN gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.

Katrina Kaif and Ananya Panday Go get the blues and warm up in style! The Phone Bhoot actress shows you how to dial up your fall look with a knitted ensemble with long sleeves, a print so conventional and safety pins so trustworthy. Team it as the diva with blue jeans, skirts, or skorts. Interestingly, the Liger girl, too wore the same Cult Gaia sweater but coloured differently and secured with the currently sultriest aesthetic: safety pins. This reference looks like love quite evidently. Both their looks get ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.

Janhvi Kapoor In true Janhvi style, the 25-year-old was on it recently for the promotions of her latest release. Seen it? Excited? Copy it. This monotone royal blue dress featured cut-outs, a thigh-high slit, long sleeves, and gold safety pins which featured Versace's iconic Medusa Head motif in gold. She was all a bombshell to look at with chain-link stilettos, mini earrings, and rings. Janhvi's look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.

Gigi Hadid If this is what the pantsuit club looks like, we're not looking for anything more. Satisfied to a maximum with this look, power dressing gets its high from Versace. This set worn by the mother-of-one for a show, was too sexy as she skipped a top and wore a lacy bralette. All good and stylish accessories were included here from the pearl tiered necklace, pointed-toe pumps, and earrings. The model's look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.