Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon to Janhvi Kapoor: A roundup of celebs in chic red carpet fashion mode

Unapologetically bold was the core theme of last night's red carpet-game. It got quite interesting and challenging to cast our sartorially clogged minds (Come on, there are too many outfits to keep up with for 'Tis the season) back to many fashion trends that have come and taken the return ticket. With December known for the exaggerated style routine, here is a galore of lessons you could pin your hopes on for all party days. We're here up and excited to give you a detailed and non-complex outline of Bollywood celebrities and their ensembles that gave unexpected resemblance to each other in terms of hues and silhouettes. Commence note-taker mode, please? From Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon to Janhvi Kapoor, check out the fashion gallery of your favourites.

7 Bollywood celebrities who defined perfection with their excellent outfits

Kiara Advani Love it or hate it, you can't spell 'nailed it' without a black dress. And, it is such an epic colour, there was Sara Ali Khan in the room who donned the same colour but a different dress. Lakshmi Lehr styled the Govinda Naam Mera actress in a Gauri & Nainika plunging neckline and thigh-high slit gown which had a train. Netizens claim that it looks a lot like the Saisha Shinde gown which Deepika Padukone wore back in the day to an awards night. Kiara's look too had a single necklace from Vandals. She wrapped it up with pointed-toe pumps.

Katrina Kaif Name a word that is at the tip of every party-goer's tongue right now. Sparkle. The Phone Bhoot actress made a case for one in a noodle-strapped holographic Rasario gown which had sequins, a plunging and cowl neckline. She looked stunning with strappy stilettos, rings, and hoop earrings.

Janhvi Kapoor Peak mermaid chic. The runways showed what ruled and what will continue to be on the rise. Mermaidcore is one such trend that has successfully stepped into the realm of beauty. Janhvi's preference was rather neon and no hints of blue were here. The Mili actress looked fabulous in an Amit Aggarwal polymer gown. The midriff cut-out gown had a great silhouette and a halter neck placed in a criss-cross pattern which looks close enough to Ananya Panday's Laith Maalouf gown. Tanya Ghavri has her rings to accessorise her look.

Sara Ali Khan That's a lot of black, that's a lot of oomph. Honestly, how many black cut-out dresses have we spotted this year? The trend truly lives on. The Atrangi Re actress dazzled in a Self-Portrait gown that had a thigh-high slit, double cut-outs, chain straps, and embellishments that looked modest. Ami Patel gave her rings and ankle-strap stilettos to put her look together.

Kriti Sanon Cut-out silhouettes and the Bhediya actress are a match made in heaven, especially in 2022. The agenda stayed unchanged yesterday as she was seen in a Surya Sarkar white gown. If you're someone who digs David Koma's designs you'd know why we love this ensemble. Its sheer detail on the midriff and the flower applique, are the aesthetics that the London-based designer's outfits boast. This sultry outfit had a plunging neckline, a high-low thigh-high slit, and a flowy drape. It was sealed off with ankle-strap stilettos.

Vicky Kaushal The hero of tuxedo style. It's like we're always in a love triangle when we see the Raazi actor in a black-and-white ensemble. The very dapper boy turned up in a monochrome custom three-piece set by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. His suit entailed crystal embellishments and a bow on his shirt is just perfect. Amandeep Kaur gave him sunnies and Christian Louboutin shoes as accessories to get him ready for a fun fashion night.

Ayushmann Khurrana Who needs convincing to replicate this look semi-formal look? We're sure no soul would need one. He who experiments is our favourite and how much proof has the Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor given us in the past that proves his style is top-tier and unmatchable? There, he goes again, in sheer winter mode dressed in a jacket, shirt, and trouser. He aced his look with tinted sunnies, formal shoes, and a watch.

