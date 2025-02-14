Katrina Kaif looks breathtaking in Anita Dongre’s floral print saree as she attends Chhaava screening with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif doesn’t just follow fashion; she owns it. Her style never relies on over-the-top elements—her grace and confidence do all the talking. Supporting her husband’s success, the actress attended the Chhaava screening event on February 14, bringing her signature saree charm to the occasion. Her look was ethereal, featuring intricate detailing. Let’s break down her ensemble.

For the movie screening, Vicky Kaushal looked effortlessly handsome in a dark sherwani suit, while Katrina Kaif stunned in a breathtaking Anita Dongre saree from the designer’s unreleased collection. The blue embroidered floral saree was adorned with intricate sequin work, complemented by green and pink-hued embroidery along the border, finished with delicate beaded tassels at the pallu. Perfectly pleated at the waist, the saree’s pallu cascaded down her shoulder, forming a graceful train that added a touch of sophistication and elegance.

The sleeveless blouse featured a scooped neckline and was beautifully adorned with blue sequined detailing, adding a touch of allure to her ensemble. This Anita Dongre saree seamlessly blended feminine charm with a contemporary appeal, making it a perfect choice for special occasions. And honestly, Katrina Kaif looked absolutely ethereal, draped in a piece crafted with meticulous attention to detail.

When it came to styling, the actress opted for understated elegance. She highlighted her ears with statement drop earrings and adorned her wrists with delicate rings, exuding sophistication. These simple yet enchanting accessories tied the look together, creating a truly magnificent night ensemble.

Not a fan of bold makeup, the Tiger 3 actress kept her beauty look subtle and radiant. Her smooth, glowing skin was enhanced with a soft blush highlighting her cheekbones, light kohl-rimmed eyes, and glossy nude lipstick. Her hair flowed freely past her shoulders, parted to the side with one side tucked behind her ear. Adding a traditional touch, she adorned her forehead with a tiny round bindi between her brows.

With this stunning look, Katrina Kaif didn’t just make an appearance—she served as an inspiration. If you’re looking to elevate your fashion game, take a cue from the diva herself—she truly nailed it with perfection.

What are your thoughts on Katrina Kaif’s look? Let us know in the comments below!