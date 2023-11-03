Katrina Kaif OWNS Rosario’s draped ankle-length dress; A true fashionable marvel

Bollywood’s beloved sensation, Katrina Kaif, is known for her fashion game which always remains totally on fleek. The talented Tiger 3 actress has and will always captivate the fashion world with her impeccable style choices. This was proven by a recent appearance at a prominent event in Mumbai where the talented diva graced the occasion in a classy green ensemble that left everyone green with envy.

So, why don’t we delve into the details of how Katrina Kaif effortlessly blended elegance and modernity, setting new fashion standards with her choice of attire? Let’s just dive right in.

Katrina Kaif looked stylish in a classy green and silver outfit

The Phone Bhoot actress attended a rather prominent event in Mumbai last evening and for the fabulous occasion, she chose to wear Rosario’s sleeveless elegant draped-style ankle-length satin evening dress with ruched appeal and button detailing on the side, approximately worth Rs. 1,55,680. The diva’s dress gently hugged her frame thereby helping her flaunt her curves while elongating her silhouette. The vibrant green-colored dress left the talented actress’ shoulders and arms open while the dress’ high V-neckline gave the piece a rather sophisticated appeal. Furthermore, the classy dress also comes with a rather sultry twist which is its front thigh-high slit which helped the talented Ek Tha Tiger actress show off her toned legs and merge the elegance with a touch of hot and alluring modernity.

It’s safe to say that this dress proves that the talented diva can carry off any color without any trouble. Doesn’t the Tiger Zinda Hai actress look stylish? But that’s not all, the classy Namaste London actress also opted for silver strappy heels with peep toes to complete her super fashionable ensemble, these heels added a harmonious edge to her ensemble. The fashionably fabulous diva also chose to take the minimalistic route to accessories with simple silver droplet earrings, proving that sometimes, less is more as even the most delicate pieces can take your ensemble to great heights. We’re obsessed with the talented Welcome actress’ choices here.

Katrina Kaif’s hair and beauty game was also visibly on fleek

The stylish Singh Is Kinng actress’s hair and makeup game was also totally on point. The talented Doom 3 actress chose to tie her hair up and style it into a high ponytail with wavy flicks on both sides of her face that perfectly framed her face. The Baar Baar Dekho actress opted for a rather understated and subtle makeup look to go with her super stylish and vibrant green ensemble. This look included classically shaped eyebrows, basic eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, a little bit of contour, blush-laden cheeks with shiny highlighter, and of course, the prettiest pink lipstick which not only complemented but also elevated her alluring ensemble.

Katrina Kaif’s presence at the event not only showcased her remarkable fashion sense but also highlighted her attention to detail, from the sultry twist of her dress to the harmonious accessories. Her impeccable hair and makeup choices further underscored her status as a style icon. it also ensures that Katrina Kaif remains a true marvel in the world of glamour and fashion, don’t you agree? Share your thoughts with us, right away.

