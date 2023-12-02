Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra to Shehnaaz Gill: Best dressed B-town stars of the week

What a week it has been in the fashion industry! The attractive actors outdid themselves with their stunningly beautiful outfits, leaving us speechless. The ever-glamorous Katrina Kaif and the youthful and trendy Ananya Panday led the pack, both presenting us with not one, not two, but three gorgeous ensembles. Prepare to be surprised as we also present a well-known male actor. Yes, you read that correctly! Men are also upping their fashion game.

So grab a cup of coffee, settle in, and prepare for our weekly round-up. We're ready to immerse ourselves in the greatest of the best, and it's going to be a fashion festival unlike any other. Stay tuned and enjoy the fashion feast!

Katrina Kaif nailed her fusion wear ensemble perfectly

PC: Getty Images

Katrina Kaif stunned on the red carpet this week with her beautiful fusion wear ensemble at an international red carpet event and topped this weekly round-up. Her outfit had a clean white shirt with a refined flap collar. Full sleeves with cuffs added a formal touch, and the black tie completed the professional look. The sequined skirt Katrina wore with the top, on the other hand, stole the show. The top half of the skirt was adorned with spherical silver sequins, while the bottom half had a stunning cascade of silver and black sequins.

Priyanka Chopra looked gorgeous in a red midi dress with black trench coat

PC: Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra wore a red midi dress on her fifth wedding anniversary date with Nick Jonas this week, which not only displayed her fashion sense but also carried significant importance. The tube dress's strapless neckline and ribbed embellishments radiated modern elegance, while its fitting shape highlighted Priyanka's toned figure. The plunging neckline offered a hint of charm, balancing refinement and sensuality. The Love Again actress matched her flaming red dress with a classic black trench coat to add a hint of refinement to her appearance.

Ananya Panday stunned in frayed hem corset top

Ananya Panday sported a beautiful cream top with a one-of-a-kind corset top. The eye-catching dress had a deconstructed asymmetry that was enhanced with black lace trim and drawstring detailing, adding a sophisticated contrast and delicate flare. The prairie-inspired pattern included a somewhat frayed collar and hem accented by cream thread embroidery along the seams. Panday handled the daring dress with ease, showing us her innovative fashion sense. The entire appearance was skillfully done. The Gehraiyaan actress wore this gorgeous corset top with matching colored pants.

Deepika Padukone's gorgeous airport look

The Jawan actress was photographed wearing a white high-neck shirt tucked into her trousers this week at the airport. She placed the woolen and large tricolor bouclé tweed varsity jacket over it, a timeless button-up varsity jacket fashioned entirely of bouclé tweed in brilliant red, white, and blue. The Pathaan actress wore them with classic black denim ankle-length wide-leg trousers.

Alia Bhatt looked pretty in a black blazer look

Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a black blazer combination for Animal's premiere this week. The black jacket with a classy notched lapel collar and long sleeves boosted her look. Bhatt effortlessly paired it with full-length black straight pants, creating a sleek and tapered silhouette. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani actress wore her jacket open, allowing it to dance with her. The gifted actress added a pop of color to her otherwise monochrome wardrobe with a white round-neck shirt.

Ranveer Singh's daring fishnet blazer and pants

At an international event this week, the Bajirao Mastani actor's clothing screamed wonders about his passion for breaking fashion limits. The set included a full-sleeved embroidered jacket with beautiful white floral fishnet designs. Crisp lapels and white buttons offered a hint of formality, while the wide-leg matching trousers created the right balance, highlighting Singh's natural sense of style. To complete his look, the outstanding and only male actor who made our best-dressed list added glossy white formal shoes with block heels.

Pooja Hegde looked gorgeous in green saree ensemble

This week, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress made another fashion statement in a gorgeous green saree. The saree emanates grace and elegance. Despite the simple torso, the large wide border with its magnificent mirror sequins and cutdana work commanded the stage. A dangling bugle bead and teardrop-shaped purple pearls offered a stylish touch to the ensemble. To refresh the traditional look, Hegde teamed the saree with a matching purple bustier embellished with mirror work and a sweetheart neckline.

Sonam Kapoor looked classy in a black dress

The stunning Blind actress was seen sporting a gorgeous asymmetrical black woolen sweater-like outfit at the artsy occasion this week. The elegant gown featured a high, cowl-like neckline that kept her neck warm. It also featured asymmetrical sleeves, which added to the overall style. The dress is also clinging and fitting, caressing the Khoobsurat actress' curves in all the right places and allowing her to show off her well-toned figure.

Janhvi Kapoor looked gorgeous in a sheer pink saree

The absolutely lovely Dhadak fame beauty charmed us once again in a brilliant pink saree. This week, she picked a sheer saree with an excellent floral pattern that was wonderfully embellished with sequins. The border of the saree was adorned with a line of opaque sequins, which provided a touch of sparkle to the overall appearance. Mili finished up the look with a matching bright pink bustier.

Shehnaaz Gill exuded comfy vibes in a velvet kurta suit

Shehnaaz Gill donned a mehendi green kurta combo composed of beautiful silk velvet fabric this week. With its deep V-neckline and bell sleeves, the kurta exuded elegance and sophisticated style. The intricate gold thread embroidery and square-shaped stone decorations on the neckline and sleeves elevated this kurta to the level of artwork. The Honsla Rakh actress paired the kurta with similar straight pants that were embroidered with the same border as the sleeves.

