Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra to Zendaya: Celebs in Vivienne Westwood outfits proving chic is the moment

The end of 2022 isn't a sweet one anymore for the fashion world. A massive loss hit us on December 29 as the notable British fashion designer, Vivienne Westwood's demise continues to make headlines. They say queens cannot be forgotten and such is the power of her legacy. She gave all of her heart to fashion, a journey that began post-1970s in a boutique that was co-owned by her which soon became a home for punk bands where slogan tees to outfits with eccentric designs were made.

Soon she also made her runway mark with her first show in Paris in 1981 where the 'Pirate' Collection became a notable aesthetic that stayed a topic at the tip of everyone's tongue. There's more to her work story that extended to create outfits for movie characters and brides as well. Today, with over 63 stores to her credit including France, she also earned a name as someone who intensified the growth of corseted ensembles that are hugely cherished to date. And, on that note, here's our ode to the late Vivienne and her fantastic work which was preferred by Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, and Zendaya.

3 actresses in Vivienne Westwood ensembles

Priyanka Chopra Jonas She loves the designer the most. Seen here is a royal affair in every bit of the sense. The White Tiger actress as a guest at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding donned a custom-made set by Vivienne Westwood. Her lavender co-ordinated set featured a single-breasted and asymmetrically-designed suit which was clubbed with a knee-length pencil skirt. She was further styled with a fascinator hat designed by Philip Treacy and embellished pointed-toe pumps. Hands down, the chicest outfit.

Katrina Kaif No checkered suit? You may want one. The ensemble never goes out of style. Wear your look colourfully right in a Vivienne Westwood set. The Phone Bhoot actress aced her power-dressing look with a cami and pointed-toe pumps.