Katrina Kaif radiates sunlit energy in yellow lehenga, whispering Haldi vibes for every bride-to-be

Katrina Kaif, the gorgeous Bollywood star, continues to enchant us with her ever-changing love of traditional dress. She pushes the boundaries and plays with various sorts of traditional dresses, such as sarees, kurta sets, and lehengas, with each passing day. Her recent Diwali style is nothing short of spectacular.

Stay tuned as we unravel the magic and enter the realm of the Phone Bhoot actress’ spectacular Diwali outfit.

Katrina Kaif’s mango yellow lehenga set

The Sooryavanshi fame dominated the scene with a stunning mango-yellow lehenga that had everyone speechless. This gorgeous lehenga set was made up of three pieces that caught the essence of traditional dress flawlessly. The blouse was embellished with exquisite white flower appliqué work motifs, a V-neckline, and half sleeves with cutwork edges. But it was the lehenga that stole the show, with elaborately sculpted flower designs produced through appliqué work.

The Bharat star completed the ensemble with a cross dupatta draped beautifully over her shoulder and accented with scalloped borders and a threadwork hem. The simplicity of this Devnaagri lehenga set belied its astronomical price tag of Rs. 1,17,400. Katrina easily displayed her great style and demonstrated that when it comes to creating a fashion statement, sometimes little is more.

More about Katrina Kaif’s Diwali look

The Zero actress accessorized her breathtaking appearance with exquisite pieces of jewelry that perfectly suited her attire. Her ears were adorned with eye-catching, huge jhumkis, which provided a touch of elegance and shine to her look. The Amrapali Jewels earrings were unquestionably a statement item that attracted attention to her nicely arranged hair. Katrina also decorated her hands with lovely bangles and stunning huge finger rings, which provided a sense of elegance and class. Her bangles were from Falguni Mehta's Jadau Jewellery, demonstrating her exquisite taste and attention to detail. Ami Patel, the stylist, created this look.

The Tiger Zinda Hai star’s beauty was enhanced by her choice of makeup and hairdo for her Diwali ensemble. Daniel Bauer, her makeup artist, gave a beautiful, dewy makeup base that highlighted her innate beauty. Katrina's eyes became the focal point of her mesmerizing look, thanks to completely loaded eyelashes created through the smart application of mascara and lash fillers. A deep red lipstick was put on her lips to lend a bit of glitter to her dreamlike beauty look.

Amit Thakur, her hairdresser, created a lovely messy bun with a nice side parting for her. The bun was embellished with loose flicks that elegantly framed her face, lending softness and elegance to the look. Katrina simply illustrated how a dewy makeup look and messy hair can produce a stunningly beautiful combination with minimum work on the lehenga.

Advertisement

This yellow lehenga is ideal for any bride-to-be seeking a gorgeous haldi ceremony appearance. This lehenga is a show catcher with its vivid mango yellow color, elaborate appliqué work, and scalloped borders. It brilliantly captures the spirit of classic dress while incorporating a contemporary touch. If you can't help but fall in love with this style, please share your thoughts in the comments area below.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon's alluring Mayyur Girotra's pink kurta set showcases dazzling kaleidoscope of unseen colors