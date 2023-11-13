Katrina Kaif redefines grandeur with Tarun Tahiliani's classy gold saree; Ideal choice for wedding season

Hello, fashionistas! As the Diwali celebration continues to enchant us, we can't help but marvel over the exquisite ethnic costumes worn by our favorite Bollywood divas. The stunning Katrina Kaif is one diva who has definitely stolen the show. As she dresses herself in a mesmerizing sparkly saree, her Diwali appearance oozes glamor and demands attention. She oozes elegance and confidence with every movement she takes, turning attention wherever she goes.

Stay tuned as we dive into the details and decode the Tiger 3 actress’ latest Diwali outfit if you're seeking some style inspiration this holiday season. You won't want to miss it, believe us!

Katrina Kaif’s gleaming golden saree with intricate work

The Phone Bhoot actress looked extremely wonderful in a magnificent golden saree that she decided to wear. The saree had a basic yet lovely sweetheart neckline, which added a feminine touch to the whole design. The sleeveless blouse was a showpiece in and of itself, embroidered with elaborate motifs that provided a touch of glitz. As she effortlessly enveloped herself in the delicate net silk saree, it was clear that every detail had been meticulously considered. The thread work embroidery, which was embellished with little mirror sequins, imparted a mesmerizing shimmer to the saree, making it appear even more opulent.

The mirror sequins were precisely put next to each other, emphasizing the saree's richness. Not to mention the excellent cutwork edge, which offered a bit of individuality. Tarun Tahiliani, famed for his immaculate workmanship and attention to detail, created this stunning saree. Katrina looked stunning in her attire, and her amazing fashion sense wowed everyone.

Divulge into the details of hair, makeup, and accessories for this look

Let's have a look at the amazing accessories that match the Sooryavanshi fame’s stunning outfit. She picked Amrapali Jewels' stunning chandbalis to ornament her ears. Her whole look was enhanced by these spectacular earrings, which offered a sense of regality and grace. Her ring was a massive beauty from Sanzany that was decorated with sparkling stones that caught the light effortlessly. Katrina looked stunning in a gold-toned kada with silver stone embellishments from Mahesh Notandass.

The gold and silver combination produced a wonderful balance and gave a touch of refinement to her outfit. It goes without saying that Ami Patel, the stylist behind this look, did an outstanding job. The Baar Baar Dekho actress’ thin form and long torso allow her to effortlessly carry off whatever saree she wears, showing confidence and grace with every stride. Katrina's amazing fashion sense and ability to make any clothing sparkle shone through in this ensemble.

The Tiger Zinda Hai star always manages to stand out from the pack when it comes to cosmetics. Unlike other actors, she does not keep to a particular eye makeup look and instead plays with many appearances. Daniel C Bauer, her gifted makeup artist, took great effort in producing a perfect look for her in her current Diwali appearance. He expertly shaped her nose and cheekbones, bringing out her natural features. Her thickly laden mascara lashes created drama and depth in her eyes, while the brilliant red lipstick offered a burst of color to her lips, making them the focal point.

Advertisement

Moving on, her excellent hairdresser, Amit Thakur, fashioned her locks in gentle waves with a sophisticated side division, giving a sense of elegance and class. The Ek Tha Tiger actress added a traditional touch to her outfit by wearing a black bindi to celebrate the auspiciousness of Diwali. With such painstaking attention to detail, it's no surprise that Katrina always manages to look stunning from head to toe.

Did you like this look? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor’s crystal clear glamor commands attention in Arpita Mehta’s Rs. 95K pretty purple saree