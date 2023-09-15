Katrina Kaif, Rekha to Alia Bhatt; 3 times Bollywood actresses draped Manish Malhotra suits like fusion sarees

Sarees and suits have long represented India when it comes to the world of fashion. They have carried the burden of India’s culture and tradition for ages. But now, with the post-modern era rolling in, even these age-old piece of traditional styles needs a makeover. This is perhaps why the talented divas of Bollywood have been merging both suits and kurta sets along with sarees to create fusion sarees. From Rekha to Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, this trend is slowly taking over the world of entertainment and fashion and is of course expectedly, being spearheaded by none other than Bollywood’s favorite designer, Manish Malhotra.

Do you like to stay fashion-forward with your wardrobe? Well then, what are we waiting for? Why don’t we dive right in and take a closer look at how the leading ladies of Bollywood are modernizing drapes by styling and draping suits the saree way? Are you ready?

3 times Bollywood’s divas draped suits like fusion sarees

Alia Bhatt’s classy ink-blue drape:

The exceptionally talented Gangubai Kathiawadi actress chose to wear a classy ink blue cropped top which was laden in embroidery, with cap sleeves that have intricate work on the edges and a sweetheart neckline. The talented actress further paired this with matching floor-length sharara bottoms which started as fitted at the top and then kept growing in size till they became exceptionally wide-legged near the ankles. The gorgeous diva further spread the set’s matching sheer dupatta in a way that with the pallu on her left shoulder whilst the excess was draped around her and tucked at the waist on the left side. She also chose to accessorize her outfit with a gorgeous choker-style gold and peach traditional neckpiece, matching maang tikka, and gold ring bracelet. Doesn’t she look magical?

Rekha’s pretty ivory and gold drape:

The timeless icon chose to wear a well-fitted silk ivory kurta with full sleeves and a cut-out design in the front with matching silk dhoti-like draped ankle-length churidars with embellished borders. Finally, the Khoon Bhari Maang actress draped the suit’s dupatta with beautiful gold work on the borders around like a saree so that the pleats drop down in the front and the end of the pallu rests gracefully over her left shoulder, creating the illusion of a fusion saree. She also accessorized her outfit like a champion with seriously heavy traditional earrings with matching bangles, rings, and her patent white beautiful gajra. Doesn’t she look truly exceptional?

Katrina Kaif’s vibrant red drape:

The beyond-gorgeous Tiger 3 actress chose to wear a vibrant red suit set featuring an embellished cropped top with intricate work on the asymmetrical sleeves and a deep, plunging neckline. She paired this with matching wide-legged sharara pants which were fitted at the top but kept increasing in diameter as they went down. This created a beautiful pleated illusion while making her legs look longer. Furthermore, the talented diva took the matching dupatta with embroidered borders, from the set and tucked it into her sharara’s waist on the left side while draping it from the back so that the pallu rests on her right shoulder. The Dhoom 3 actress further accessorized her look with a statement necklace and a matching ring. Doesn’t she look amazing?

Advertisement

In a world where tradition meets modernity, Bollywood’s leading ladies have gracefully redefined the essence of Indian fashion by seamlessly blending the classic charm of sarees with the chic allure of suits. As the world of entertainment and fashion witnesses this captivating transformation, credit must be given to the visionary designer, Manish Malhotra, for spearheading this evolution. This fusion of sarees and suits is a testament to the ever-evolving landscape of Indian fashion, where tradition gracefully dances with contemporary trends. As we witness these Bollywood icons lead the way in modernizing drapes, it’s clear that the fusion saree trend is here to stay, inspiring fashion enthusiasts to embrace the future while cherishing the beauty of India’s rich heritage.

So, what did you think of these outfits? Share your thoughts with us through the comments section.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone weaves magnificent monochrome magic in white embellished saree by Sabyasachi