Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Nature-inspired saree looks for Dussehra 2023

Dussehra 2023 is coming and with itself, it’s bringing a lot of other auspicious days and celebrations filled with traditions, customs, and religious awesomeness. But, is your wardrobe ready to face the pressure of this incoming festive season? Are you still confused about what to wear this time around? Well, leave all your worries behind as the gorgeous leading ladies of Bollywood are here with all your answers. Yes, you read that right! From Kareena Kapoor’s fashion-forward sensibilities and Katrina Kaif’s gorgeous fashion choices to Shehnaaz Gill’s charm, these divas can inspire us to bid adieu to all our wardrobe worries.

So, what are we even waiting for? Christmas? Let’s dive right in and take a closer, concentrated, and concise look at the beautiful nature-inspired sarees worn by the leading ladies of Bollywood for some festive season fashion motivation. Are you ready?

6 times B-Town divas made us swoon with stylish nature-inspired sarees

Katrina Kaif’s simply sheer elegance:

The classy Tiger 3 actress was recently seen wearing an exquisite printed sheer saree with a frilly green border and little floral embroidery all over the pallu. This green and red creation by none other than Sabyasachi, was paired with a green blouse laden with sequin and beadwork, with sleek straps and a deep, plunging neckline that added to the outfit’s overall allure. The diva completed her outfit with simple dangling earrings and a matching gold and red statement ring. Outfits like this are perfect for the festive season as they shine bright like a diamond whilst keeping you seriously comfortable.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s minimalistic essence:

The exceptional Jaane Jaan actress was recently seen wearing a white and breezy saree by none other than Sabyasachi, too. Her gorgeous printed saree was laden with pink and peach flowers with a delicate gold sequin studded border that added extra charm to the talented diva’s stylish outfit. She decided to pair it with a wide-strapped and matching champagne gold velvet blouse with a deep, scooped neckline, adding to the overall piece’s allure. The actress went the minimalistic route and accessorized with simple pink dangling earrings so that the outfit gets all the focus that it deserves. This saree would be a great and effortlessly gorgeous choice for the festive season.

Mouni Roy’s leafy feminine energy:

The Sultan of Delhi actress was recently seen wearing a gorgeous as well as simplistic light peach saree which was made of a glossy material that added to the actress’ natural charm and radiance to make it extra special. The talented Naagin actress further chose to pair the piece, laden with a green leafy print, with a matching blouse with a plunging and saggy neckline as well as sleek straps which added to the piece’s overall style. She went for a bold no-accessory look so that her saree gets all the focus. Something like this one can make you look simplistic yet amazing this festive season.

Janhvi Kapoor’s fresh and vibrant beauty:

The talented Bawal actress was recently seen making everyone beg for more, in a gorgeous and vibrant green saree by none other than the ethnic fashion maven, Anita Dongre. The classy and modernized piece was laden with floral print in white and the hues of green which added to its overall charm. The Mili star chose to pair this with a matching wide-strapped blouse with an alluring sweetheart and sultry deep scooped back. She chose to pair this with statement traditional earrings for the extra pizzazz. The drape can be a versatile option for both casual as well as formal festive events.

Shehnaaz Gill’s pretty floral extravagance:

The Thank You For Coming actress recently stunned in a gorgeous Shanti Banaras silk saree. She was dressed in a gorgeous flowery silk pattern with crimson blooms and yellow leaves. It's a sight to behold! The saree, without a doubt, shines like a star. But here's the cherry on top: the talented diva paired it with a gorgeous golden bustier with a deep scoop neckline. The combination works like a charm, resulting in a traditional yet elegant appearance. She completed the outfit with simplistic earrings and a matching ring. This would be a great option for some festive season elegance.

Bhumi Pednekar’s fall-inspired allure:

The Badhaai Do actress was recently seen wearing an exquisite beige drape from JJ Valaya’s stylish ethnic collection. This drape had embroidery embellished edges and was laden with leaves and flowers in timeless fall colors like brown, tan, orange, dark green, etc the talented actress further paired this with an orange blouse with cap sleeves and a sultry U-shaped neckline which added to its overall allure. The Lust Stories star also decided to accessorize the piece with a traditional choker-like necklace, matching bangles, and a glorious bindi. Pieces like this can be a fabulous choice for festive evening events.

As Dussehra 2023 approaches, draw inspiration from these Bollywood divas and their nature-inspired sarees. Whether you prefer Katrina’s sheer elegance, Kareena’s minimalistic charm, Mouni’s leafy femininity, Janhvi’s vibrant beauty, or Shehnaaz’s floral extravagance, there’s a style for every flashy, auspicious and super festive occasion. So, embrace the beauty of nature in your wardrobe and shine this festive season. Are you feeling inspired? Do you have a favorite outfit on the list? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section right away.

