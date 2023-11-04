Katrina Kaif shines in blazer like longline denim jacket and unveils the glamor of golden accessories

Prepare to be charmed by the one and only Katrina Kaif, who recently turned heads at a city event. The Bollywood star looked lovely in a denim costume that caught everyone's attention. Katrina easily pulled off her stunning ensemble, leaving us all in amazement with her exquisite sense of style. We can't wait to drop the beans and decipher her elegant ensemble.

Stay tuned for additional information about the Phone Bhoot actress’ latest fashion statement, and prepare to be inspired by her sophisticated and trendy selections. Keep an eye on your fashion radar, because Katrina Kaif is poised to take over the fashion world!

Katrina Kaif’s stylish denim ensemble

The Sooryavanshi actress looked stunning in a denim ensemble while attending a recent function. The Bollywood beauty wore a seamless scoop-neck shirt that highlighted her physique superbly. The Bharat actress didn't stop there, adding an extra layer of elegance with a longline jacket. The notched lapel collar on this jacket, a distinctive variant of a blazer, lent a sense of refinement to her look.

With its wide sleeves and eye-catching golden button detailing, the blazer certainly stole the show. The Zero actress finished the style with wide-leg denim trousers in the same hue as her jacket, creating a cohesive and fashionable ensemble. The Tiger Zinda Hai actress continues to excite and inspire us all with her stylish choices.

The glistening golden accessory for this denim ensemble

Let's take a peek at the Jagga Jasoos fame’s accessory game for this gorgeous outfit. With her gold accessories, the Bollywood actor gave a touch of glitz. Her neck was decorated with a lovely layered golden chain with a heart-shaped pendant that lent a romantic touch to her look. As if that wasn't enough, the Baar Baar Dekho actress’ right hand was adorned with a stunning gold ring, lending a touch of elegance to her overall outfit.

It's evident that the Fitoor actress’ stylist, Priyanka Kapadia, understands just how to compliment her ensembles with the right accessories. The Phantom star’s wardrobe choices demonstrate that she is not just a style icon but also a master of accessorizing.

Let's take a look at the Dhoom 3 actress’ hair and makeup for this look. The Bollywood beauty's hair was done into loose beach waves, lending a relaxed and effortlessly stylish attitude that was ideal for the occasion. The hairdresser, Amit Thakur, did their magic to produce this magnificent hairdo that complemented Katrina's entire beauty.

The Bang Bang fame chose a matte finished base for her makeup, which gave a perfect canvas for her look. She added drama with a delicate swipe of eyeliner, emphasizing her stunning eyes. She also wore glossy pink lipstick as a flash of color, which provided a whimsical and feminine touch to her makeup. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress once again revealed why she is so popular with her immaculate hair and makeup.

Advertisement

Did you like this look? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Best and Worst Dressed B-Town Celebs Of The Week: Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor