Katrina Kaif shows how to catch early morning flights in Anita Dongre kurta set with style

Airport fashion is a prominent trend among Bollywood celebs, with everyone attempting to make a stylish statement even when traveling. The kurta airport style, which has also become associated with street style for B-town divas, has gotten a lot of attention. What about the color yellow, though? Kiara Advani and Pooja Hegde were recently spotted at the airport donning yellow kurta sets. Now, all eyes are eagerly anticipating who will be the next to showcase the yellow kurta set trend at the airport, illuminating the surroundings with their vibrant and ethnic attire. Keep a close watch for the next fashionista to embrace this sunny airport fashion trend.

Katrina Kaif in Anita Dongre kurta set

It's none other than Katrina Kaif who is setting the airport fashion scene ablaze in a stunning yellow kurta ensemble. Katrina exudes elegance in this vibrant outfit adorned with a beautiful floral motif. The v-neck kurta featuring puff sleeves adds a delightful touch to the overall look. Complementing the kurta are the coordinated narrow-leg trousers, which perfectly showcase Katrina's impeccable sense of style. Let's not forget the flowing dupatta with a patterned border that beautifully complements the kurta neckline. This eye-catching outfit, known as the Nisho Kurta Set in Yellow, is designed by Anita Dongre and comes with a price tag of Rs 18,900.

The Phone Bhoot actress finished off her amazing airport outfit with a pair of lovely silver-colored juttis that provided a touch of refinement to her attire. Her choice of sunglasses was similarly stunning, as she chose a brown shaded lens that complimented her attire wonderfully. Katrina looked effortlessly gorgeous while wearing the sunglasses with ease. Her hair was pulled back into a tight and clean ponytail, which added a sense of refinement to her overall image. Katrina once again demonstrated her exceptional fashion sense, with every detail carefully managed. She easily displayed her flair, from the silver juttis to the brown eyeglasses and the elegant ponytail haircut.

Get inspired by this style

The Baar Baar Dekho actress never fails to wow when it comes to airport fashion. Her current yellow kurta set outfit is an excellent illustration of how to confidently wear a vivid flowery ensemble. Take a cue from Katrina's look and go for big designs and brilliant colors that make a statement. Don't be hesitant to try out different sleeve designs, such as the puff sleeves that bring a touch of femininity to her appearance. For a sleek and sophisticated look, pair your kurta with complementing trousers. Accessorize smartly, like Katrina did, with gorgeous juttis and sunglasses that compliment your ensemble wonderfully. Finally, a sleek ponytail hairstyle lends refinement to any outfit. Take Katrina's advice and embrace your own distinct style with elegance and confidence.

Do you like this floral printed kurta set look? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday is obsessed with NEON: Top 5 styles that scream tradition and modernity