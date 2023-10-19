Katrina Kaif, Shruti Haasan to Janhvi Kapoor: Celebrity-approved inspiration for Halloween 2023

Hello there, our fellow darkness lovers, it’s that time of the year again, the leaves have turned, the nights have grown longer, the spirits are beginning to come back to life, and a crisp chill fills the air – Yes, Halloween season is upon us. For many, this is literally the most thrilling, hair-raising, and perhaps even the most fashionable time of the year while for others, the Halloween season is literally all about eating the most interesting candies. Well, no matter which side you depend on, the bottom line is that you do need a costume for this scary season. As you prepare to transform into your favorite supernatural being, ghoul, or iconic character, why not take a leaf out of the celebrity book of tricks and treats?

Without any further waiting, let’s delve into the world of the entertainment industry where prominent actresses took over the world with their stylish, scary, super savage, or just simply sultry Halloween costumes. Are you ready? Let’s dive right in.

5 Bollywood beauties who looked exceptional in Halloween costumes

Janhvi Kapoor as Morticia Addams

Let’s start with a classic gothic icon, Morticia Addams. The Bawaal actress channeled the enigmatic matriarch of the Addams family in a bewitching ensemble. Her sleek black gown, long raven hair, and those piercing eyes will leave you spellbound. With a splash of red lipstick and a rose in hand, you’ll be ready to charm your way through the dark side of the evening and work with the dark legions too, of course.

Ananya Panday as Poo from K3G

If you’re in the mood for a Bollywood-inspired twist, look no further than the Dream Girl 2 actress’ homage to Poo from the iconic film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. She’s brought the sass, the attitude, and the iconic “Good looks, good looks, and good looks” line to life. This costume is a reminder that you can rock Halloween with some sultry desi flair. After all, what are we waiting for? Christmas?

Shanaya Kapoor as Princess Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi

The Bedhadak actress’ transformation into the charming Princess Mia from the cult classic, The Princess Diaries, will make you believe in fairy tales. With her tiara, elegant gown, and unmistakable hairbrush scene, the talented diva nailed the iconic and regal look. After all, SHUT UP! But, every girl deserves a royal Halloween moment, and this could be yours.

Katrina Kaif as Harley Quinn

For those who prefer a more twisted and wild Halloween, take inspiration from the Phone Bhoot actress’ portrayal of Harley Quinn. With vibrant hair, a mischievous grin, and her trusty old bat, of course. she brought the chaotic character to life. Wear your red and blue, get the makeup just right, and you’re ready to unleash your inner Harley, Puddin’.

Shruti Haasan as the Queen of Darkness

As one of the only openly goth actresses in the entertainment industry, the Gabbar Is Back actress’ costume as the Queen of Darkness is both mesmerizing and eerie. With her striking makeup, dark black leather-like gown, and the crown befitting a sinister sovereign, the talented diva proves that you can rule the night with your sinister charm.

These celebrity Halloween looks are a testament to the fact that Halloween isn’t just about candy and spooky tales. It’s a time to embrace your imagination and step into the shoes (or should we say, costumes) of your favorite characters. So, this Halloween, whether you choose to be elegant, sassy, sultry, or downright wicked, let these celebrities be your guiding spirits. May your Halloween 2023 be spooktacular and star-studded.

Are you feeling inspired to dress up like a true boss? Have you decided what you’re going to wear for this scary season? Share your thoughts with us, right away, in the comments section below.

