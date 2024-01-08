Katrina Kaif SLAYS in a polka-dotted outfit worth Rs. 2.6 lakhs for Merry Christmas promotions

Katrina Kaif, who is now promoting her next flick Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi, is definitely raising the standard with her breathtaking one-piece ensembles. The actress recently flew to Delhi for promotional purposes and stunned folks with her pick of dress.

The Tiger 3 actress looked stunning in a black polka-dotted dress that will wow you when you hear the price. Katrina Kaif exhibited elegance and sophistication while displaying her fashion expertise. This ensemble is definitely beautiful, and the actress confirms why she is a style icon once more.

Keep reading to learn more about Baar Baar Dekho fame’s outstanding outfit selection as she continues to conquer the promotional tour with her flawless fashion finesse.

Katrina Kaif’s polka dot printed dress

Katrina Kaif looked amazing in a magnificent black gown while promoting her forthcoming flick. This one-piece marvel was crafted out of beautiful silk fabric, which added a sense of refinement to her whole appearance. The black polka dot design offered a playful touch to the ensemble, while the high neck and ruched details on the right side added a unique spin.

The long sleeves with puff sleeves and connected cuffs added a sleek and modern touch to the ensemble. This attire, designed by Alessandra Rich, came with a hefty price tag of Rs. 2,63,700.

Katrina Kaif’s hair and makeup

The Phone Bhoot actress’ makeup for her promotional appearance was glowing and beautiful. Her makeup base was immaculate, resulting in a radiant shine to her skin. Her cheekbones were softly sculpted and blushed, creating a soft flush of color.

The brows of the famous Sooryavanshi star were beautifully groomed, accentuating her eyes. For her eye makeup, she opted for a delicate touch of black Kohl to bring out her eyes, and her lashes were coated with mascara to make them look fuller.

The Bharat star picked a natural pink lipstick tint for her lips, which added a sense of freshness to her whole look. Moving on to her hair, she wore it smooth and open with a center parting. Her hair was beautifully arranged in front of her right arm, with the other half gracefully placed behind her left arm.

More about her promotional looks

The Bharat diva has been turning heads with her excellent dress choices since the launch of the film's trailer. Katrina has been setting new style goals, from a magnificent floral printed red dress to a sophisticated checker pattern dress, and now this amazing polka-dotted attire. It's worth noting that her prior dresses were all just as pricey as this one.

The Tiger Zinda Hai starlet continues to raise our expectations with each appearance. So, how did you enjoy this latest look? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below. Stay tuned for more such fashion updates with Pinkvilla.

